Simone biles She is one of the most distinguished and decorated gymnasts of all time. The athlete was born in Columbus, Ohio, United Statesand from a very young age he has left an indelible mark on the world of sport.

According to the criteria of

Biles is the gymnast with the most medals in history, both at the Olympic Games and at World Championships, She has won multiple titles in all disciplines, from the individual all-around competition to specific events such as vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor.

The American gymnast is known for her strength, flexibility and height for a gymnast, which allows her to perform very difficult shows. In addition, her style is characterized by great expressiveness and elegance on the floor.

During his participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Simone Biles made history again, as she became the first woman to complete a ‘triple flip’, This after announcing some time ago that he would give up this dream due to mental health problems.

In addition to her historic triple flip at Paris 2024, the American had the best score in the competition with a 14.733 on beam; 14.600 on floor; 15.300 on vault; and 14.433 on the uneven bars.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO