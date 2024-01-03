Expert says that changes to the car's exhaust may have contributed to the deaths of 4 people in SC

Images from security cameras at the Balneário Camboriú bus station, in Santa Catarina, recorded the moment when one of the young people found dead in a BMW felt unwell and appeared staggering close to the scene. Four people died inside the vehicle on Monday morning (January 1, 2024).

From the images, it is possible to see the moment when the blue BMW pulls up to the bus station. Then, one of the young people appears to be walking with difficulty. He leans against a pillar. Then he returns to the car. At the end, the video cuts to the arrival of two ambulances and the car surrounded by people.

Watch (2min50s):

According to information from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, The examination carried out on the car identified a disconnection between the engine and the vehicle's exhaust system. The main suspicion is that the cause of death is asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Civil Police. The victims suffered cardiorespiratory arrest.

According to delegate Bruno Effori, the initial investigation identified a hole in the pipe between the engine and the vehicle's dashboard that was releasing carbon monoxide into the car. The gas is odorless and highly toxic, and can cause suffocation if inhaled in large quantities.

Relatives of the victims told police that the vehicle had recently undergone customization of the exhaust system. The police will investigate whether this service caused the leak.