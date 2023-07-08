Home page World

Severe flooding in northern Spain is wreaking havoc. Many people are completely taken by surprise by the storm.

Zaragoza – Massive storms are currently occurring in many places. This is how roads in Austria and South Tyrol became raging rivers. And also in the north of Spain, heavy rains left a picture of destruction in their wake. Roads became raging rivers, many people had to be rescued from or from their vehicles. Videos show the chaos caused by the floods on Thursday afternoon (July 6).

Like the newspaper Ultimate Hora reported that up to 54 liters of rain per square meter fell within one hour. The province of Zaragoza and the capital were particularly affected. Many people were completely surprised by the floods in their cars.

Heavy floods after storms in Spain: Video shows harrowing moments

A video shared by the newspaper on Instagram shows how dangerous the situation in Spain was. You can see a woman clinging to the roof of her car for help. This is almost completely surrounded by masses of water, only the red car roof occasionally flashes out of the brown waves. Another one Videos on Twitter shows how apparently the same woman is carried away by the masses of water in her car. In the foreground is a woman trying to save herself through the window of her car.

According to the newspaper Ultimate Hora numerous people were freed from danger by rescue workers with ropes and rescue ladders. As of now, there are no injuries to complain about.

“It was exceptional rain, torrential and not at all normal,” Zaragoza Mayor Natalia Chueca told the newspaper El País. Hundreds of residents still had no electricity on Friday. The national weather service is maintaining the orange warning of heavy rain for Zaragoza on Friday, among other things. (slo)