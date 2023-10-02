Home page World

Split

But a new mom took to TikTok to reveal an important reason why you should take the time to wash balloons before inflating them.

Bielefeld – Danielle Beardon, a young mother with almost 80,000 followers on her TikTok account, often shares insights into her family life and has now gone viral with a tip. Anyone who has ever blown up balloons for a birthday party knows how hectic it can be to get everything done on time. She recently posted videos dedicated to her daughter as she prepared for the girl’s first birthday celebrations. But it wasn’t the adorable black-and-white video of clips showing the child growing up that caught the attention of her followers.

Video shows why you should wash balloons before inflating them. © Screenshot / TikTok / daniellebeardon

An unexpected piece of advice: wash balloons before inflating them

In another video, which has already received 20,000 likes, Beardon shows her washing several pink, purple and white balloons in very soapy water. Overlaid on the video is the text: “This is your signal to wash your balloons before putting them in your mouth to inflate them.” This statement is followed by many emojis of sick faces – and the use of these emojis is absolutely justified.

As Beardon pushed the balloons and suds aside, the reason for her warning became apparent: the water was dirty and looked absolutely disgusting. The video was also accompanied by the comment “That doesn’t exist”. It’s a reminder that not everything that looks new and unused is clean. This simple act of washing can prevent one from inhaling unwanted particles or dirt, especially considering what one might inhale when blowing air into balloons. It’s certainly advice that many parents and carers will take to heart in the future.

Washing balloons before inflating: community reactions

The Beardon revelation is on TikTok sparked a wave of comments. While some users suggested practical solutions, like the “Electric air pump fixes” comment, which points out that an electric pump can get around the problem of direct mouth contact with the balloon, others had a more humorous and critical approach.

One particularly popular comment that made many smile was: “It’s what makes them taste good.” But not everyone was convinced of Beardon’s method. One concerned user noted: “All that dirty water is now going into the balloon,” pointing out possible hygiene problems that could arise from washing the balloons.

Videos go up regularly Instagram and TikTok went viral, most recently a video caused a stir in front of a Rip-off when buying cigarettes warns in holiday areas.