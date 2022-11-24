Home page World

Of: Catherine Reikowski

Horror scenario: If the earth were without oxygen for just five seconds, it would affect the human body, buildings and vehicles – and the earth’s crust.

Frankfurt (Main) – It is a Youtuber’s crazy mind game that draws a horror scenario: What would happen if the world were deprived of all oxygen for just five seconds? You can easily hold your breath for over a minute – five seconds doesn’t seem like much. But the opposite is the case: the world would be different afterwards.

The air that we breathe consists of only about 21 percent oxygen (O2), by far the largest proportion is carbon dioxide (CO2). Since one breath lasts about five seconds, it could happen that you don’t notice the lack of oxygen within the five seconds of breathing, speculates the Youtuber.

Video: If there is no oxygen, there is no longer a UV layer

“Without oxygen, you can say goodbye to the Pantheon Dome, the Hoover Dam, and anything concrete,” says the YouTuber. These structures are made of concrete, and this requires oxygen as a binder. Untreated metals would fuse together because their oxygen-containing oxidation layer is missing.

“And if you’re just relaxing on the beach, expect a bad sunburn,” says the BrosTV Youtuber. The ozone layer, our protection from the sun, is made up of oxygen. If that were missing, “the earth would become extremely dangerous” because there would no longer be any protection from UV rays.

Video shows consequences of lack of oxygen: This happens in the human body

The lack of oxygen would have very different effects on the human body within five seconds: if the air pressure changes by 21 percent, we would feel as if we were directly at a depth of 2,000 meters without having had time to adapt. The result, according to Youtuber: “The human inner ear would explode.”

Since there would be no fire without oxygen, vehicles with internal combustion engines would stop immediately. And because sunlight relies on oxygen particles in Earth’s atmosphere to bounce off, the sky would darken. But then the Youtuber goes one better: “Oh yeah, and while all this is happening, the earth’s crust would completely disintegrate. That’s because the Earth’s crust is 45 percent oxygen until there’s nothing left. Which would put you and everything else on earth in a free fall.” But while these five seconds are really just a Youtuber’s mind games, he continues climate change to the oxygen content in our atmosphere. Researchers have found out when life on earth could really no longer be possible without oxygen.