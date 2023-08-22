FromJohannes Welte close

A video by a man from the town of Pozzouli shows the earth shaking around the super volcano near Naples. Even before that, people ran frightened onto the streets at night.

Nepapel/Pozzuoli – The Phlegraean Fields near Naples in Italy and the associated volcanic crater of Solfatara are popular destinations for holidaymakers who are vacationing on the coast near Naples. The “burning” sulfur fields with their clouds of sulfur ensure that the cash registers ring in neighboring towns such as Pozzuoli. But a never-ending series of minor earthquakes suggests that Europe’s largest volcano, which lies beneath the “Campi flegrei”, has awakened.

Video shows violent earthquake near a volcano in Italy: people run into the street

Plumes of smoke from the Solfatra Crater rise behind Pozzuoli. © Facebook/Enzo Buono

Video from a Pozzuoli resident in the middle of the area shows what it looks like when rising lava shakes the walls. Sergio Ambrosino had had a camera film his balcony when the earth moved at 6:18 a.m. on Friday (18 August). In the video clip you can see how the table and the flower pots wobble. The earth shook a total of eight times that night, but the magnitude 3.3 was strongest in the early hours of the morning.

Almost every night the people around the Phlegraean Fields flee into the open, including again on Monday night (August 21) when the earth trembled at 9:58 p.m., 4:48 a.m., 4:49 a.m. and 4:52 a.m. The magnitude this time was “only” 2.5.

The page pozzuolinews24.it reports on the tremors of Sunday evening of a frightening background noise: “The tremor, which lasted several seconds and was accompanied by a roar, was clearly felt by the citizens who walked between the upper and lower parts of the city of Pozzuoli up to the districts of Monterusciello and Licola and the nearby municipality of Bacoli.”

Frightening roar accompanied the volcanic quake – “The only thing that helps is prayer”

The residents report their concerns on Facebook: “You can’t live like that,” writes one woman. “I think the people who live there should start thinking seriously about moving,” a user from outside gave good advice. Others react fatalistically: “The only thing that helps is prayer.”

The night earthquake drove the citizens of Pozzuoli into the streets © Enzo Buono/Facebook

But other signs also indicate that the super volcano is apparently awakening: ever larger clouds of steam are rising from the Solfatara volcano, residents are registering that the coast is rising. The reason could be that underground I am filling the magma chamber. “The whole port of Pozzuoli rises out of the sea, which has become very clear in the last five years. The seabed, which was previously under water, is dry and where boats used to swim, dry rocks now look out of the water,” writes the Neapolitan Ciro Kevin Ianuale on Facebook.

Eruption of super volcano in Italy could affect climate worldwide

An eruption of the Phlegraean Fields could be fatal: 360,000 people live in the immediate vicinity, the city limits of Naples (almost one million inhabitants) are on the edge of the area. During an eruption around 40,000 years ago, it became loud weather.com thrown a huge amount of ash into the atmosphere, which massively influenced the climate worldwide. 15,000 years ago there was another major eruption.

In 1538, an eruption ejected about one-hundredth the amount of magma as in prehistoric eruptions. Also in the 1980s, the supervolcano showed wetteronline.de according to signs of increased activity: the city of Pozzuoli rose several meters and earthquakes were frequent. However, the feared eruption did not materialize and the volcano calmed down again.

Super volcano in Italy: Scientists see signs of an approaching eruption

Is it just a false alarm this time too? A research team from University College London is not very optimistic. In a study, the scientists led by Christopher Kilburn found that the pattern of uplift and seismic tremors of the volcano had changed in recent decades. While the cover rock was still elastically deformed 40 years ago, its elasticity has decreased significantly in recent years and it is becoming more brittle.

This could accelerate the rise of the magma and thus a volcanic eruption. The volcano Vesuvius, 30 kilometers away, had buried the cities of Pompeii, Herculaneum, Oplontis and Stabiae, around twelve kilometers away, under ash in 79 AD. The total death toll is estimated at 5,000.

