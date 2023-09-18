The accident was recorded in Barcelos, in the interior of the State, on Saturday (September 16, 2023); 14 people died in fall

A video published on social media shows the moment when the 12 passengers of the plane that crashed in Amazonas board the aircraft. The episode was recorded in Barcelos, in the interior of the state, on Saturday afternoon (September 16, 2023). In addition to them, 2 more crew members were present in the vehicle. Not a single person survived.

In the images, before boarding, 1 of the passengers says he will make a video call with his wife. In the background, others head into the plane in an excited mood. “Barcelos left”, they say together. Once inside the aircraft, one of the victims plays with the tight space: “It looks like a can of sardines here.”

Watch the recording below:

The crash of a small plane left 14 people dead in the municipality of Barcelos on Saturday (September 16). According to the State government, 12 were tourists from Brasília – all men – who went fishing in the region. There were also 2 other crew members.

Here are the names of the victims, according to a list released by ManausAerotáxi, owner of the plane:

Euri Paulo dos Santos; Fábio Campos Assis; Fábio Ribeiro; Gilcresio Salvador Medeiros; Guilherme Boaventura Rabelo; Hamilton Alves Reis; Heudes Freitas; Luiz Carlos Cavalcante Garcia; Marcos de Castro Zica; Renato Souza Assis; Roland Montenegro Costa; Witter Ferreira de Faria Leandro Souza (pilot); Fernando Galvão (copilot).

The governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima (União Brasil), lamented the deaths. “Our teams are working from the outset to provide the necessary support. To family and friends, my solidarity and prayers”he said, on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

The plane, an EMB-110 Bandeirante, departed from Manaus (AM) towards Barcelos. It was raining at the time of the accident. “He [o piloto] It must have touched the ground in a muddy part and the necessary conditions were not there. In theory, it was a failed landing”said Wilson Lima.

In the early evening, the State government said that it had already completed the removal of the bodies, which will be kept in the gymnasium of a local school for recognition. On its social networks, the Manaus Aerotaxiowner of the plane, he said that the safety of passengers and crew is a priority for the company.

“We are certain that the aircraft and crew involved in the accident met all civil aviation authority requirements necessary for airworthiness”. The air taxi company also stated that it is committed to clarifying the accident and asked “respect for the privacy of those involved”.