If all goes well, the Steam deck It will be hitting the market in December of this year. Valve still reserving the exact day, but little by little they have been sharing more details about this little laptop. Today it is the turn to find out how its internal components are distributed thanks to a new official video.

Through a new video published on his official account of YouTube, Valve explains in detail the steps to follow to open and possibly dismantle the Steam Deck. Its creators do not recommend doing it, however, it is preferable to have an official guide than to follow the advice of a third party.

In addition to showing us its internal components and explaining a little about how it works, Valve details the different ways in which the Steam deck It can be damaged through loss of structural rigidity (from assembling and disassembling the console), static discharge damage, and even the possibility of fire if the battery is damaged.

Editor’s note: Although Valve recommends not messing with the internal components of the Steam Deck, there will surely be thousands of users who will ignore these indications. Even if you have no intention of dismantling the console, I would still recommend you take a look at the video just so you know a little more about the architecture of the Steam Deck, as well as the different ways in which it could be damaged.

