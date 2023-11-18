Home page politics

From: Lisa Mariella Löw

Ukrainian and Russian soldiers brutally shoot each other with fire, rockets and rifles. Will Russia retake Bakhmut?

Bakhmut – Ukrainian forces fire on Russian troops before they leave their combat vehicle. The Russians immediately race through a barren forest area, hide in a trench and fire in quick succession. A Ukrainian stands in the ditch and pulls out a rocket launcher. Seconds later he fires his rifle again to shoot at Russian soldiers. There are fierce clashes in the battle for the industrial city of Bakhmut in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, as a video from the Kiev military shows.

The three-minute clip that the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukraine posted on Telegram on Thursday, November 16, reveals a fierce battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Ukraine war. The footage was also posted on the platform X from the Eastern European media company Nexta divided. Nexta described it as a “hellish attack” on Bakhmut. The date the video was recorded is unknown.

Russia wants to bloodily recapture Bakhmut from Ukrainian forces

Russia took the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in May. Ukrainian troops later recaptured the area above Bakhmut and advanced to the west, north and south of the city, including the World reported.

The Ukrainian General Staff said that Russian soldiers continued to try to encircle the town of Avdiivka, south of Bakhmut. The stronghold of Ukrainian troops is considered a gateway to areas in the Donetsk region that are also held by Ukrainian soldiers. General Alexander Tarnavskji said on Telegram that Russia carried out 30 air strikes and 712 artillery strikes on Avdiivka and the surrounding area during Thursday.

Now the attacks have spread to Bakhmut, the US news magazine Newsweek reported. Ukraine has reported destroying a large number of Russian tanks in the direction of Bakhmut as it continues its counteroffensive to retake territory captured from Russia. “[Ein] hellish attack on Bakhmut,” the brigade said in a post on Telegram, sharing the battle video. The commander of the attack group, who goes by the call sign “Makar,” filmed it with a GoPro camera.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare a multiple rocket launcher before firing on Russian positions. © Roman Chop/AP/dpa

Ukraine defends Bakhmut from Russian tanks: Fierce counteroffensive in war

The footage shows Ukrainian forces opening fire on Russian troops before they exit their combat vehicle. Once members of the brigade exit the vehicle, they race through a barren forest area, hide in a trench and fire in rapid succession. Makar, who is filming the video, can be seen at one point in the trench pulling out a rocket launcher before returning to using his rifle and continuing to fire at Russian forces.

The brigade fired until the Russian troops “withdrew,” they wrote in their post. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations south of Bakhmut on Thursday but made no progress.

An older Ukrainian soldier reported Euronews on site about the latest Russian advances: “This morning. Well, it’s not the attack activities when it comes to that. And in another case – it happens every day, every morning: mutual fire from both sides, every day wishing “good morning”, they to us and we to them, every morning.”

Ukraine War: Russian attacks “very similar to World War I”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff said that Ukrainian forces continued their offensive operations south of the city. They repelled 24 Russian attacks near Ivanivske, which is six kilometers west of Bakhmut, near Klishchyivka and near Andriivka.

The deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade Maxim Zhorin told Ukrainian radio NV in an interview published on Thursday that Russian forces were using chemical weapons in Bakhmut. He compared the conflict in the city and across Ukraine as “very similar to World War I.” (Lisa Mariella Löw)