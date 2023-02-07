About 66 million years ago, a 10 kilometer wide asteroid crashed into Earth near what is now Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, wiping out much of the planet’s life.

The impact left a crater 177 kilometers wide and 20 kilometers deep and generated a huge catastrophic tsunami that defies reality.

Scientists estimate that the waves reached an unfathomable 2.5 miles high when they collided with daytime landmasses – particularly what would have been considered the Gulf Coast. The catastrophe is said to be 30,000 times larger than any other recorded event.

NOAA scientists created a simulation of the tsunami as it reverberated around the planet, superimposed on both what the planet looked like 66 million years ago (the black land masses) and a white outline of what Earth looks like today – remember the continents drifting by about one centimeter a year.

The worst waves were concentrated near the impact zone around the prehistoric Gulf of Mexico and the Mexican peninsula, but huge waves would have hit almost all ocean coasts.

The asteroid is widely believed to have wiped out nearly all non-flying dinosaurs and 75% of other plant and animal species on Earth, NOAA said.

Preventing history from repeating itself

These large asteroid collisions happen millions of years apart, on average. But to prevent the human race from meeting a similar fate someday, NASA is researching ways to deflect or destroy any large asteroid that threatens Earth.

Last year, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) spacecraft successfully changed an asteroid’s orbit by launching a gizmo-sized spacecraft at it.

The new tsunami simulation was created as part of NOAA’s Science on a Sphere project, which uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data on a 6-foot-diameter sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. SOS is featured in 177 exhibits at science centers and museums across the United States and around the world.