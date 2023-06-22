Home page World

Some clichés are close to reality, including tourists fighting for pool loungers. A video shows a towel war in Tenerife.

Tenerife – German tourists are notorious abroad. Not only for fashion faux pas like tennis socks in sandals or oddities like backpacks carried on the front. The relentless fight for sun loungers at the hotel pool is also said to be common to Germans on vacation. However, the cliché is apparently common to many travelers – regardless of their origin. As a video of a hotel pool recorded on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife shows, British tourists apparently also argue passionately and with full physical exertion for the best spot at the pool.

Not a cliché, but reality: Tourists fight for sun loungers by the pool

A tourist in a hotel on Tenerife was offered the best entertainment every morning at 9 a.m. on the dot during her vacation. From the balcony of her room she could watch how hotel guests fought passionately for the pool loungers. As soon as the hotel staff gave access, the tourists are said to have stormed the pool area at a run and secured the loungers with towels at record speed. The vacationers didn’t shy away from physical exertion either: The recordings sometimes showed veritable “pike jumps” onto the loungers, and they also seemed to compete in “towel throwing”.

The cliché of German tourists fighting over sun loungers is no coincidence. A corresponding video (symbol image) was created on Tenerife. © picture alliance/dpa | Clara Margais

The spectacle apparently provided the best entertainment, as revealed by the laughter of the film makers in the background of the recording. Luckily, the viewer filmed what was happening and not only provided entertaining video material, but also proof that tourists of other nationalities are in no way inferior to German travelers: According to several media reports, the tourists fighting for sun loungers in the video are said to be primarily British travelers. According to scientific findings by researchers at the University of Bremerhaven, not only Germans and Brits like to reserve sun loungers, but also French and Greeks.

Already in July last year there was a similar scene from the same hotel went viral on TikTok with over ten million clicks. It is hardly surprising that the hotel staff on the Spanish holiday island are sometimes annoyed by the behavior of their guests. Last year, a five-star hotel on Tenerife therefore began to rigorously clear away the towels from the loungers by the pool. As early as 2012, a US shipping company took similarly strict action on its cruise ships.

Corona pandemic could have increased towel wars by tourists on vacation

Researchers have delved into the causes of the towel war. Accordingly, the corona pandemic also had an impact on the fight for hotel loungers. “People have waited a long time for their vacation due to the corona pandemic and perhaps have the feeling even more than before that they have to get the most out of their vacation,” said the professor of business administration, business informatics and tourism/sea tourism at the Bremerhaven University of Applied Sciences, Alexis Papathanassis, the German Press Agency (dpa).

Psychology plays an important role in this. “People hear that something is said to be tight and then act in such a way that it’s really tight,” explained the tourism expert. This is comparable to the hoarding of toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic. From the professor’s point of view, there are much more important issues in the tourism sector than the fight for pool loungers, such as tax evasion, money laundering, alcohol, crime or sexual violence in the industry. “These are really scandalous issues to address – but the biggest response is to towel wars. It’s a topic that really doesn’t have a top priority in the tourism sector,” says Papathanassis. (bme)