In an unexpected twist during the match between Querétaro and Atlas in Liga MX, the player Omar Mendoza was put in the eye of the hurricane after being expelled for a gesture that has generated intense controversy in the world of football.

During the match played at the Corregidora Stadium, corresponding to Matchday 5 of the 2023 Opening of the MX League, there was an unusual incident that caused a stir on and off the field. In the match between Querétaro and Atlas, Omar Mendoza was expelled for making a controversial gesture towards Juan Manuel Zapata.

The confrontation between both teams was intense and promising, however, it was marred by the inappropriate behavior of Mendoza. At one point in the game, The cameras captured how the player improperly touched the ‘anus’ of his opponent, Zapata.

According to the Mexican sports web portal ‘Récord’, the main referee of the match, Fernando Hernández, was called to review a particular situation that occurred during the game thanks to the video referee assistance system (VAR).

After carefully analyzing the images, Hernández made the decision to expel the player from Gallos Blancos. It is relevant to mention that VAR played a crucial role in identifying and pointing out an incident that the referee could not perceive on the field of play.

Moment in which Omar Mendoza is expelled from the game.

As a result, the player was sent off directly, which changed the course of the match and put Querétaro in a difficult position against Atlasby being down one player in the middle of an emotionally charged matchup.

The player’s inappropriate gesture towards Juan Manuel Zapata, which some experts have described as a ‘sexual assault’generated an awkward moment during the game and has been widely discussed on social networks and sports media.

In the last ten minutes, the Uruguayan Emanuel Gularte tied the game, but at minute 91, Juan Zapata gave Atlas a 2-1 victory over Gallos. Atlas had Martín Nervo, while Federico Lértora and Miguel Barbieri played in Gallos. With this victory, Atlas advances to the quarterfinals in the Liga MX Playoffs.

Five facts of the call for the Colombian National Team



MARIA CAMILA SALAS V

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

