Two teachers from the state school Thomazia Montoro held a 13-year-old girl who stabbed another teacher to death

Images from the internal circuit of the state school Thomazia Montoro, in São Paulo, show the moment when two women immobilize the 13-year-old teenager who stabbed teacher Elisabete Tenreiro, 71, to death on the morning of this Monday (27.mar.2023 ).

According to the PM-SP (Military Police of the State of São Paulo), women are also teachers at the school. The attacker also injured 3 other teachers and a student. One student was in shock and is being monitored.

After the attacks, Tenreiro was taken to the University Hospital, but suffered a cardiac arrest and did not resist.

Watch the moment when the attacker is immobilized (37s):

The young man, according to the corporation, was in the 8th grade of elementary school at the state school Thomazia Montoro, in Vila Sônia, a neighborhood in the West Zone of São Paulo.



reproduction Cuts show the moment when a student, who attacked one of the teachers, is immobilized by two teachers

See the moment when a student stabs a teacher at a school in SP (33s):

Warning: strong images.

On his Twitter profile, the governor Tarcisio de Freitas regretted the episode and thanked one of the teachers for the “heroic action that prevented this terrible situation from becoming even more serious”. Tarcísio is in London, UK, where he is looking for partnerships and investments for the State.



Playback/Google Maps Attack was carried out by an elementary school student at state school Thomazia Montoro