In a viedo shared on Twitter, it has been revealed what a tank implosion, in the recording it is observed how in fractions of a second a large metallic structure becomes scrap metal. this is fair what happened to titanbut with a power 275 times greater, due to the conditions in which it was found at the bottom of the sea.

The differences between a implosion on land like the one seen in the video there are several, and they happen for different reasons, so we will try to explain what happened to the lost submarine near the Titanic.

In the field of marine engineering, the implosions of submersibles are high-impact events that can occur both on land and at the bottom of the sea. Although both scenarios present significant dangers, there are fundamental differences between an implosion on land and an implosion 4,000 meters deep in the sea that are worth noting.

First of all, an implosion of a submersible on land is often related to external factors, such as explosions or fires, which exert uneven pressure on the structure. This can cause a catastrophic failure of the submersible’s hull strength, causing it to collapse and ultimately implode.

On the other hand, an implosion at 4,000 meters deep in the sea occurs due to the high hydrostatic pressure acting on the hull of the submersible. At these depths, the water pressure can greatly exceed the structural strength of the submersible, leading to its collapse and subsequent implosion.

In second place, submersible implosions on the ground they often generate shock waves that propagate through the air, which can cause damage to nearby structures and pose a hazard to people in the vicinity.

On the contrary, in an implosion deep in the sea, the energy released is rapidly dissipated due to the density of the water and the lack of an efficient shock wave propagation medium. This limits the scope of the destructive effects to the immediate area of ​​the submersible and minimizes the consequences for the marine environment.

Recovery of and access to the submersible wreckage differs significantly between an implosion on land and an implosion underwater.

In the event of a ground implosion, the debris is generally close to the surface, facilitating recovery and analysis of the causes of the incident.

When an implosion occurs 4,000 meters deep in the sea, the task of locating and recovering the wreckage can be extremely challenging due to the harsh environmental conditions and the need to use specialized underwater exploration vehicles and techniques.