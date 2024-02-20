A shocking video that went viral on social networks shows the moment when a woman abandons a girl of approximately two years old in the streets of the Álvaro Obregón mayor's officein Mexico City.

The red note journalist, Carlos Jiménez, shared the video on his X platform (formerly Twitter), indicating that the events occurred last Friday, February 16 in the Ampliación Presidentes neighborhood.

The video captured by surveillance cameras in the area shows a woman walking along the sidewalk with a little girl, whom she is holding by the hand. In a shocking twist, the minor is left alone next to a car, evidencing her abandonment.

It is known that they were residents of the area who alerted the authorities after realizing the situation, triggering police intervention. In response, CDMX authorities placed the girl in the custody of the Public Ministry.

The minor was transferred to MP agency 49, where the authorities have also begun an active search for the girl's relatives to clarify the reasons for the abandonment.

Search for those responsible

In an update, the journalist pointed out that, so far, No one has come forward to claim the abandoned girl.and indicated that the authorities of the Álvaro Obregón mayor's office are making efforts to locate the minor's family and determine the circumstances behind this worrying incident.

The video sparked a debate among followers, who expressed their anger and dismay at the girl's abandonment: “Isn't that done, only she knows the reasons why she decided to abandon the baby,” “Why are they looking for her?” For child abandonment? And if you claim her, will they return her?”, “God bless the girl and this woman… I know that there are worse people who murder children, the lack of resources is evident, I do not justify but I do not sacrifice either. There are worse “.