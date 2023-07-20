Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

Croatia experiences extreme weather, a hurricane causes images of destruction. Some people do not survive the violent storm.

Munich/Zagreb – A violent storm caused devastation in Croatia. Two people were killed in the capital Zagreb on Wednesday (July 19). According to a statement from the Zagreb police, a 50-year-old pedestrian and a 48-year-old driver were killed. Eight other people suffered injuries, mostly to the head, hospital doctors reported.

Severe weather in Croatia kills several people – storm surge rages in the capital Zagreb

Hurricane-like gusts swept through the city of Zagreb in the afternoon hours. Many trees were uprooted and roofs damaged by the storm. A storm surge also arose as a result of the hurricane and caused chaotic scenes. Traffic came to a standstill, Croatian television HRT reported.

According to the Croatian portal Dnevnik Zagreb’s hospitals reported around 60 injuries. Some of the people are said to have been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Croatian Health Minister Vili Beroš visited some of the injured in hospital and offered them his condolences. “We will overcome this challenge together,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

According to a report by RTL Danas there was also a third fatality due to the storm. Accordingly, a man near the small town of Nova Gradiska in eastern Croatia was killed by a tree while driving his car.

A storm caused destruction in Croatia’s capital Zagreb. Several people died. © Davor Pongracic/Imago

Hurricane causes construction crane to topple – crane driver survives as if by a miracle

According to meteorologists, the hurricane in Zagreb reached wind speeds of between 90 km/h and 115 km/h. As the botanical garden in Zagreb reported on its Facebook page, its security personnel were able to bring the visitors, most of whom were tourists, to safety in good time.

Meanwhile, an Instagram video shows a dramatic incident with a construction crane: “A crane collapsed in the middle of the street in Zagreb under a gust of wind.” According to this, the crane operator was still in the crane’s cabin at the time. However, the man got away with the shock and was only slightly injured, it said.

Croatia’s weather service DHMZ reported on Twitter that the red severe weather warning level applies to numerous regions of the country. Vacationers should also be on their guard, as the storm is particularly fierce near the sea. A storm also raged in South Tyrol.