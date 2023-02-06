For a long time, one of the biggest doubts that people have regarding the franchise of Super Mariois the one if the princess Peach has some kind of relationship or interest in the red cap plumber. And it is that the most that was reached was in Super Mario Odysseyhaving an almost wedding with Bowserwhich was avoided by the hero of the mushroom kingdom.

Unfortunately for the character, today Nintendo It made canon that this pair is not more than just friends, this through a video from its official secondary channel that from time to time reveals interesting data about the characters. And in his new installment a file of the Peachsame in which curiosities are given that perhaps some do not know.

Within the video there is a review of the princess for some recent games of nintendoswitchamong them are Mario Strikers Battle League, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World and some more. And where the fateful phrase for our hero occurs is at the beginning of the video, where the narrator says that “Mario is one of his good friends” something that the fans will not like.

Something that is striking is that they did not remember one of the most important moments of the character, the launch of super princess peacha game that gives prominence to the girl in a two-dimensional platform for the Nintendo DS. That it is worth commenting, it has not been relaunched in the form of a remake and neither for virtual consoles.

Via: nintendoplay

Editor’s note: This issue is really something that should no longer be forced, many of us really don’t care what kind of relationships are in these games. And the truth is, it is better to think if Nintendo is already working on a new Mario.