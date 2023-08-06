New details of the crime of the Colombian surgeon who was dismembered in Thailand were known. This time, security camera records show how Daniel Sancho, the main suspect, He enters a supermarket and buys various items.

After this, he is transported back to the hotel and leaves again, accompanied by Edwin Cardona to an unknown destination.

These videos were released by the Koh Phangan Police and would be the main evidence against Daniel Sancho, the main suspect in the crime and who had already confessed to the authorities.

In the records, the Spaniard is also seen entering a supermarket and buying various objects, among them, and according to the Thai authorities, a set of knives

🛑✖️ The last moments of the life of the Colombian doctor, Edwin Arrieta, who was dismembered in Thailand.

“The investigation and inspection of the surveillance cameras found a connection that Mr. Daniel was the cause of the crime and was the last person with the deceased before the human remains were found,” said the Thai Daily News.

This is how the crime of the Colombian surgeon was perpetrated

Edwin Arrieta had a hotel reservation from July 31 to August 3, according to the Thai authorities, he and Daniel Sancho would have arranged to meet there to spend a vacation together.

On Thursday, August 3, the day his reservation ended, Daniel Sancho went to the police station to report that Edwin Arrieta had disappeared. The officers who took his complaint could see that he had several cuts and scratches on his body, making him a suspect.

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho

The Spaniard’s statement came the same day that some garbage collectors on the island found a pelvis and intestines inside garbage bags that were in pieces inside a black plastic bag.

On Friday, August 4, more human remains were found near the garbage dump, this time it was a bag with two legs, a black shirt, shorts, and underwear.

However, the Thai police assure that they have not identified the body and told EFE that they are searching for the rest of the members, since their head, arms and torso have not yet been found in the area.

