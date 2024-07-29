Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

A marlin defends itself against its catchers and lands a hit. The video of the incident goes viral on TikTok – the fishermen call it a “close call”.

Alabama – The fishermen of the “Fairhope Fishing Company” from Alabama, USA, certainly had different ideas for their fishing trip. The “Fairhope Fish House” has made it its goal to sell fish fresh, as it is available after the catch. This often includes marlins. But the specimen they wanted to catch on July 16 had other plans and put up resistance.

Marlin stings man on fishing boat – he screams like mad

Under the profile name “Fairhope Fishing Company,” the men shared a video of their experience on the boat on the social media platform TikTok. It shows five men on a fishing boat. Two of them are pulling in a fishing rod that appears to have a large fish hanging from it. It quickly turns out that it is a marlin that jumps onto the boat at high speed. However, the catch did not go quite as planned.

Instead of being safely caught on deck, the fish plunges its spear into the side of one of the anglers. The man can be seen falling over and can be heard screaming in pain. The fish then jumps back into the water. It was obviously not interested in ending up on the plate that day. Meanwhile, another dangerous fish is spreading in the Mediterranean.

“Close call”: Fisherman narrowly escapes death by fishing

The video has already received over 3.9 million likes (as of July 29) and has been commented on over 54,300 times. It is not clear whether the angler suffered any injuries, but he is fine. The video is titled “close call today”. It continues: “Luckily everyone is fine”.

A marlin in the wild. © Doug Perrine/Bluegreen Pictures/IMAGO

Users on TikTok are shocked by scenes

There are a variety of comments under the video. Many praise the fish for its defensiveness. “Almost stabbed,” one person commented, shocked. “Without the video, the health insurance company wouldn’t have believed it,” someone joked. Another person wrote: “Not only did he see his life flash before his eyes, he hit the ground and assumed position.”

Another angler in Croatia caught several fish that he could not identify and classified as non-native. They had dangerous-looking teeth. Experts were able to solve the fish mystery. Recently, the most poisonous fish in the world also appeared in the Adriatic. (jh)