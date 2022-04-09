Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillmann, Lucas Maier

In the Ukraine war, events shifted to the east of the country. The Russian army replenishes its units after losses. The news ticker.

Update from Saturday, April 9th, 2022, 7 a.m.: According to the US Department of Defense, the Russian armed forces are trying to rebuild their units with new material and soldiers after losses in northern Ukraine. There are also reports that the units now to be deployed in eastern Ukraine will be reinforced by mobilizing “tens of thousands of reservists,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. He warned that, despite their losses, the Russians still had most of their regional strength available for the war. In addition, the Russian military will now probably concentrate on the geographically much smaller area of ​​eastern Donbass.

According to a senior Pentagon official, Russia has already massed thousands of additional troops near the border with the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The number of tactical battalions near the Russian city of Belgorod has increased from 30 to 40 now. Such battalions typically consist of about 600 to 1000 soldiers. The senior ministry official said there were indications the Russians were hoping to mobilize “more than 60,000 troops”. Very intense fighting is to be expected in the Donbass. “It could get very gory and very ugly,” he said.

Ukraine-News: Russia destroys rocket launchers

+++ 11.48 p.m.: Russia says it has destroyed eight Totschka-U missile launch pads in Ukraine since the start of the invasion. This was announced by the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, on Friday evening. At the same time, around 90 percent of the missiles in the arsenals were destroyed, it said. Konashenkov added that he would like to emphasize that the Ukrainian armed forces “still have a significant arsenal of Tochka-U missiles”. Before the war began, Kyiv had 20 launch sites, each with two launch pads for short-range missiles.

+++ 7.10 p.m.: After the withdrawal of Russian troops from the area surrounding the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, Mayor Vladyslaw Atroschenko spoke of around 700 people who died during the Russian siege of the city. Another 40 people are still missing, the Unian news agency said on Friday (April 8, 2022). Almost a third of the 285,000 inhabitants who once lived in the city northeast of Kyiv have fled, and around 95,000 people are still in the city.

According to Atroschenko, as in many Ukrainian cities, the Russian attacks also caused major damage in Chernihiv. Around 70 percent of the city, which was known for its medieval churches and monasteries before the war, was destroyed after the Russians left. The Russian soldiers had hastily withdrawn from the areas around the cities of Chernihiv and Kyiv in the past few days after the military leadership announced that it wanted to step up its attack in the east of the country. Numerous military vehicles were left behind during the withdrawal.

According to the authorities, around 700 people have died in Chernihiv in northern Ukraine. 70 percent of the city is destroyed. © Evgeny Maloletka

War in Ukraine: New video shows severe abuse of Russian prisoners of war

+++ 3.39 p.m.: Video material that has now surfaced allegedly shows severe abuse of Russian prisoners of war, including the Russians being shot in the legs there. The Ukrainian government promised an immediate investigation: “The government takes this very seriously and there will be an immediate investigation,” senior presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said, reports the Washington Examiner. “We are a European army and we do not mock our prisoners. If this turns out to be true, then this is absolutely unacceptable behavior,” added Presidential Advisor Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A clip shows what appear to be Ukrainian troops removing three Russian soldiers from a van seconds before the detainees are shot in the legs. Another video shows the faces of injured and bloodied Russians after their hoods were removed. The authenticity of the harrowing footage has not been independently verified, according to the New York Post, and it’s unclear exactly where the videos were taken.

“I would like to once again remind all our military, civilian and defense forces that prisoner abuse is a war crime that has no amnesty and no statute of limitations under military law,” Arestovych said. Meanwhile, according to the New York Post, Ukraine’s military commander General Valerii Zaluzhnyi accused Russia of “staging” the videos and warned the public to only trust “official sources”. “In order to discredit the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the enemy films and distributes staging videos depicting the Ukrainian military’s inhumane attitude towards Russian prisoners,” Zaluzhnyi said in a statement.

Ukraine War: Military equipment lies in front of a wrecked military vehicle. © Rodrigo Abd/dpa

Ukraine-News: Russia starts major offensive with tanks and artillery

+++ 1:56 p.m.: As Moscow gathers troops in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv continues to receive support from the West. Slovakia has announced that it will provide air defense systems. The weapons of the type S-300 should be delivered as soon as possible. “We are sure that these systems will help save as many innocent Ukrainians as possible,” said Eduard Heger, Prime Minister of Slovakia.

+++ 12.45 p.m.: The President of Ukraine has reacted to the news of the Russian missile attack in Kramatorsk. According to the Kyiv Independent, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “Russian monsters do not give up their methods. They lack the strength and courage to face us on the battlefield, so they attack civilians.” The rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk is said to have killed 39 and wounded more than a thousand.

+++ 12.00 p.m.: According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia has completed preparations for an offensive in Donbass. This is reported by the news portal Kyiv Independent. The Russian armed forces are already trying to break through the defense lines in several places. According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, Moscow has assembled thousands of tanks, planes and artillery for its offensive in the east.

A Ukrainian soldier jumps from a destroyed Russian tank. © Sergei Supinsky/AFP

Ukraine-News: Russia forcibly recruits men in occupied territories

Update from Friday, April 8th, 2022, 10.45 a.m.: Probably in order to be able to compensate for its own losses in the Ukraine war, Russia is said to have begun to recruit men in various cities in Ukraine under duress. That’s what the Telegraph reports. The British newspaper relies on reports from the cities of Mariupol, Donetsk and Wasylivka. The AFP news agency also reports rocket attacks by the Russian army from the city of Kramatorsk. A rocket is said to have hit the city’s train station in the east of the country. The authorities speak of 20 dead.

Ukraine News: Situation in the Ukraine War

First report from Friday, April 8th, 2022, 9 a.m.: Dmytrivka – They caused an outcry among the world population: the images of the Russian war crimes in Bucha near Kyiv. A video has now been made public that also suggests war crimes on the Ukrainian side. It is said to show the shooting of captured soldiers from Russia. This is reported by the Aljazeera news agency.

The video, verified by the New York Times, is said to have been taken about seven miles from Bucha, in the town of Dmytrivka. According to the newspaper, the dead soldiers are said to be wearing Russian military clothing and white armbands. In the Ukraine war, the Russian side mostly wears white armbands and the Ukrainian mostly blue armbands.

Ukraine News: Video allegedly shows murder of Russian soldiers

The video is said to show a wounded Russian soldier with a jacket over his head. A suspected pro-Ukrainian fighter is said to say later: “He’s still alive. Film this looter. Look, he’s still alive. He’s gasping for air.” Another soldier then fires twice at the wounded man, after a few steps he fires a third time. After the third shot, the Russian soldier remains motionless.

Three more dead soldiers are said to be visible in the background. One of them with his hands tied behind his back and a head wound, they are all lying in pools of blood. A military vehicle (BMD-2) also shown in the video indicates that those killed were a Russian paratrooper unit.

Ukraine News: Mercenaries could also have been shooting in the video

The video was already put online on Monday (04/04/2022). According to the New York Times, the filming soldiers can be assigned to the Ukrainian side by their blue armbands and national insignia.

In addition, several “Glory of the Ukraine” shouts* heard in the video. The shooting of prisoners is a war crime. Referring to the Ukrainian media, the news magazine Spiegel reports that the shooting soldiers could also belong to the so-called Georgian Legion.

Ukraine News: Paramilitary groups deployed at war

According to the information, the paramilitary group has been fighting on the side of Ukraine since 2014. Evan Hill, an employee of the New York Times, also writes on Twitter about a possible connection to Georgia.

Using software, he found a close match between one of the pro-Ukrainian soldiers in the video and a bodyguard of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. War crimes videos are becoming more and more common on the internet. So far, however, very few have been verified. (lm)