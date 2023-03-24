Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Split

The Ukrainian domestic secret service SBU shows destroyed Russian tanks in a video on Twitter. © Screenshot/Twitter/@ServiceSsu

A Ukrainian special unit is on the hunt for Russian tanks in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian secret service has now shared a video with their successes on Twitter.

Kiev – When the “White Wolves” go hunting, the Russian army has to fear for their equipment. your hunting ground? The Eastern Ukraine. your booty? Russian tanks. The group, which is assigned to the Ukrainian domestic secret service SBU, has meanwhile acquired a notorious status in the Ukraine war. The SBU boasted again, in a video on the short message service, about the successes of the “White Wolves” and shows the extent of the destruction for everyone to see.

Ukraine war: “White Wolves” brag on Twitter about destroyed Russian tanks

The video released on Thursday (March 23) shows a composite of attacks on tanks and armored vehicles by the Russian army. From a bird’s eye view, explosive devices are repeatedly shown being dropped on enemy war machines and causing heavy explosions there. In the one and a half minute clip you can also see the results of the attacks. Drone footage shows several visibly destroyed tanks on the battlefield.

The authenticity of the recordings cannot currently be independently verified. The SBU does not provide any information about the place and time when the videos were made. “Another 22 destroyed targets are attributed to the SBU fighters from the White Wolves group, who are giving hell to the Russians on the eastern borders,” wrote the intelligence service on the footage. In addition, the SBU published a list of the war equipment that had fallen victim to the special unit.

14 tanks

4 BMP (buoyant armored personnel carriers)

2 shelters with enemy infantry

1 special mine clearance machine

1 store with ammunition

Ukrainian units keep striking: are Putin running out of tanks?

The casualties are another indication of the lack of success of Putin’s troops in the war. For months the mercenaries of the private army “Group Wagner” have been running in vain against the town of Bakhmut. When the Russian army, desperate for success on the battlefield, tried to take the city of Wuhledar, they were repeatedly ambushed by the defenders. The fields around Wuhledar turned into a veritable tank graveyard. Research by the Dutch portal oryx According to them, the loss of 1,871 Russian tanks since the beginning of the war could be verified optically. Ukrainian sources even speak of 3,750 tanks destroyed.

The equipment situation within the Russian army is becoming increasingly precarious. The media project recently reported Nextathat Russia is moving T-54 tanks to eastern Ukraine to make up for the losses suffered. Some of these date back to the time of Joseph Stalin as leader of the Soviet Union. They, too, will have to be careful on the battlefield when the White Wolves hunt again. (fd)