A Russian attack helicopter was seen firing at Ukrainian forces from the air in the region of Kurskinside Russian territory, while on the ground, a Russian soldier’s body camera captured what appeared to be Several Ukrainian soldiers were killed near his destroyed armored vehicle.

According to the criteria of

“We left the chickens at home,” he told CNN A woman who was forced to leave home. “We left them two sacks of grain, some water, and left. Maybe there will be nothing to return to.”

In other images released, what appear to be be Russian prisoners of war being transported in a Ukrainian van, while a Ukrainian soldier spray-paints the name of a Russian city, in its Ukrainian version, somewhere in the Russian countryside, the same media reported.

🇷🇺🇷🇺 The Russian Mi-35M attack helicopter and gunship attacked personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border area of ​​the Kursk region. According to the intelligence report, all targets were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/zos9brUTen — Lines of Fire (@martin_mazza24) August 13, 2024

kyiv’s lightning offensive has taken by surprise not only to its allies, but also to Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin tried publicly downplay the Ukrainian incursion.

“The main objective of the Ministry of Defense is, of course, expel and repel the enemy from our territories“Putin said in an official statement.

Russia has vowed massive retaliation, and in kyiv there are fears that Moscow could launch missile strikes even largest over Ukrainian cities.

Despite threats, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains steadfast and has promised not to back down from their offensive. “Russia must be forced into peace,” he said, “especially if Putin is so determined to continue fighting.”

Meanwhile, the stability of Putin’s leadership seems be in doubt for some observers. Vladimir Karamurza, a Russian opposition activist who was recently released from a Russian jail in a prisoner exchange, said in an interview with CNN who believes firmly that change in Russia is imminent. “I don’t just believe it, I know it,” he said. “Russia will change and I will return to my homeland, and as I told you, [a Putin], “It will be much faster than he thinks.”

The Kremlin has announced that it will send more reinforcements to the region, as it continues to deal with Ukrainian incursions and rising tensions both on the battlefield and at home.

Daniela Gutierrez

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS