Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is making slow progress. Not only Kiev’s troops, but also Russia’s army has suffered heavy losses – especially in terms of weapons.

Kiev – Ukraine’s counteroffensive has been running since June and has recently gained more and more ground. Every square meter and every destroyed weapon system in Russia counts. A video from the 14th Regiment of the Ukrainian Army now shows such a precision strike against a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher of Moscow’s troops in the Ukraine war.

Ukrainian army video shows hit on BM-21 Grad

The 14th regiment of the Ukrainian army has a report from the Telegram channel AFUStratCom as well as the military portal Defense Express According to reports, a Russian BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system was destroyed. There was collaboration with the operational-strategic group Tavria, it says Defense Express.

A Russian BM-21 multiple rocket system in Donetsk in July (symbolic image). © IMAGO/Dmitry Yagodkin/ITAR-TASS

“Thanks to reconnaissance and targeting, the 14th Regiment destroyed an enemy BM-21 Grad and damaged another Grad rocket launcher and a supply truck,” wrote AFUStratCom on Telegram and shared a video of the attack. The recordings were also shared several times on X (formerly Twitter). Where and when exactly the precision strike was supposed to have been successful was not initially revealed for tactical reasons.

Like many reports from the war, the information about the hit could not be independently verified. The Russian BM-21 multiple rocket launcher system has an average range of 20 to 40 kilometers, depending on the version and ammunition. The abbreviation BM stands for “Bojewaja mashina” (in German: combat vehicle), Grad is the Russian word for hail. Kiev’s troops repeatedly succeed in destroying, damaging or even capturing Russian systems: according to a report by the German wave According to reports, they have now become the property of Ukraine, including 300 tanks.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive advances: 256 square kilometers recaptured

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently described the Ukrainian counteroffensive as “unsuccessful”. Ukraine is suffering heavy losses, the Kremlin said. Kiev itself reported gains in territory in the east and south of the country. In the Bakhmut section in the Donetsk region, 49 square kilometers have recently been recaptured, bringing the total to 256 square kilometers since the start of the counteroffensive 14 weeks ago, it was said on Monday (September 11th) from Kiev. This corresponds to an area of ​​land the size of the island of Malta.

In the Black Sea, Kiev’s army also managed to recapture the strategically important Boiko towers – Ukrainian soldiers fought in inflatable boats against a Russian Su-30 jet. The liberation of the gas and oil platform brings Ukraine “many steps closer” to retaking the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, Ukrainian military intelligence said of the attack.

According to an assessment by the US military intelligence service Defense Intelligence Agency, Ukraine has a 40 to 50 percent chance of breaking through the remaining Russian defense lines by the end of the year. Ukrainian troops recently used a tank in a kamikaze operation for the first time, thereby achieving military success against the heavily fortified Russian defense lines.