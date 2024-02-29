More than 100 were killed by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip while trying to get humanitarian aid

A video released by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces, in free translation), shows the moment of the arrival of a humanitarian aid convoy in a region close to the city of Gaza this Thursday (29.Feb.2024). The images show hundreds of Palestinians struggling to get bags of flour moments before Israeli troops opened fire and killed 112 people there. The episode is called a “massacre” by the Arab media. Israel, for its part, says the soldiers fired to defend themselves.

Watch (1min51s):