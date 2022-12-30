Home page World

Toffifee packaging is a real eye-catcher. A life hack on TikTok shows how they can be extremely useful even after use.

Berlin – The striking gold and silver appearance of Toffifee packaging should have caught the eye of almost everyone who has eaten the confectionery. But most people have no choice but to throw away the packaging after consumption. A user on TikTok has now posted a video showing a lifehack of how packaging waste can become a real household item.

Video on TikTok shows Toffifee packaging lifehack

Because the packaging, which consists of 15 round shapes for the individual caramel sweets, can still be extremely helpful even without sweets. The TikTok user “benschharmin” posts a video to explain the trick. He films his freezer, opens it and pulls out a Toffifee wrapper. In this case, however, there is nothing sweet in it, but ice cubes in the shape of Toffifee. Last a TikTok life hack also went viral, showing how to make Aldi cashiers slower.

A simple but genius life hack with a Toffifee packaging is going viral on TikTok. © benschharmin / tiktok

This should probably be an extremely easy to implement life hack. However, it can be very helpful if a corresponding ice cube mold is missing. But as simple as the idea may seem, not everyone had this trick on their radar, as the community proves in the comments.

“Learn more than at school”: Netz raves about Toffifee ice cube trick

“Benscharmin” himself calls the trick “one of the best life hacks on TikTok”. A user also writes “How clever. Why didn’t I ever think of that?”. Another user also comments in astonishment: “Mega – that I didn’t think of it myself”. A younger user comments: “I learn more on TikTok than at school”.

But not everyone seemed to be unfamiliar with this trick. One man writes, “We’ve been doing this for as long as I can remember when I was a kid.” Another user also comments: “We did it that way when we were children” And of course other packaging would also serve this purpose, as a user notes: “This also works with Milka heart packaging or advent calendars”.

“Great for parties”: TikTok users give creative tips for Toffifee ice cubes

This trick should be extremely helpful, especially for big events where your own ice cube mold capacity is not sufficient. A TikTok user even gives another tip: “Put in a piece of lime or mint and you’re on the next level”.

A woman writes: “With a few drops of food coloring you can also make it colorful, great for parties”. Another user points out that the shapes would also be great for mixing colors when painting. The video now has around 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments.