Aerial view of Rafah street, moments before car carrying Hassan al-Atrash was shot | Photo: Reproduction X (Twitter)

The Israel Defense Forces published on X, the former Twitter, a video showing the air attack on a vehicle in which Hassan al-Atrash, believed to be responsible for supplying and producing weapons for Hamas, was traveling. According to the IDF, the international arms smuggler was shot down in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip, on Friday (22).

As a result, the supply of the military wing of the terrorist group Hamas is extremely weakened. According to the IDF, Hassan al-Atrash was also essential in obtaining weapons for terrorist agents in the West Bank, another flank that loses strength with this Friday's assassination.

Last Tuesday (19), the Israeli army had already celebrated a great victory with the death of Subhi Ferwana, considered one of Hamas' biggest financiers. Both he and his brother used an exchange office to receive amounts from countries that support Hamas, including Iran. Millions of dollars have been transferred to the terrorist group using this scheme in recent years.