Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Split

Storms hit Mallorca with great force. Even a cruise ship was torn loose from the quay wall and collided. © Screenshot X

Storms hit Mallorca with great force. Even a cruise ship was torn loose from the quay wall and collided.

Munich – Floods in southern Germany, in Austria, but also in Switzerland and Italy. But Mallorca made the start at the weekend. With a storm that appeared almost out of nowhere and with immense force and briefly plunged the Balearic Islands into chaos. Holidaymakers and locals are still feeling the consequences today.

gusts of wind at speeds of up to 122 km/h whistled across the island on Sunday, there was danger to life and limb. Two children on air mattresses were blown away on Illetes beach. A hotel roof flew through the area. A 25-year-old German drowned and two other men from Germany are still missing. They have not yet arrived in Mallorca with their sailing boat.

Video shows how Mallorca storm tears the cruise ship loose with a bang

And then these pictures from Sunday, August 27th: The cruise ship “Britannia” is moored in the port of Palma. A video, taken from a reasonably safe distance, shows how a violent gust drives into the thick rope. It bangs twice, then the knot bursts. The ship drifted into the harbor basin and collided there with the oil tanker Castillo de Arteaga.

The ship was secured by port tugs and taken to a position outside the port of Palma de Mallorca. The cruise ship anchored there from 12:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., reports kreuzfahrt-aktuelles.de. The ship was apparently on a round trip from Southampton. This is now reported Mallorca Magazinethat the 320 passengers had to leave Britannia on Monday (28 August) because the ship had lost lifeboats in the incident. Even the number of passengers had to be reduced.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in this incident, but like that Mallorca Magazine reported on Tuesday (29/09) that 20 percent of the fuel supply point in the port of Palma was damaged. Accordingly, the entire island is supplied with petrol and diesel from there. The port authority is now looking for solutions.

Dramatic floods in Germany, Austria and Italy, snow in the Alps – the pictures View photo gallery

Flight chaos lasts a long time on Mallorca

Because of the storm-related cancellation of dozens of flights, hundreds of tourists had to spend Monday night at Palma airport. A total of 29 departures were canceled at Son Sant Joan Airport on Sunday, according to the Spanish airport administration authority Aena. Other planes encountered severe turbulence.

In addition, 27 incoming flights were canceled and 18 were diverted. According to the media, there were still many delays on Monday. The situation will have normalized by the evening, an Aena spokesman said on request. In summer, Mallorca often handles more than 1000 flights a day. Most of the storm incidents in Mallorca ended lightly. Unfortunately, however, two sailors from Germany are still missing.