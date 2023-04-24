President arrived at the seat of government around 9:30 pm and showed indignation at the state of the building

Images of the internal security circuit of the Planalto Palace released by the GSI (Institutional Security Office) show that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was irritated to see the state of government headquarters after the attacks by extremists on the 8th of January.

It is possible to notice that when arriving at the hall from the presidential office, on the 3rd floor of Planalto, at 9:32 pm that day, the PT candidate points to a brown stain on the floor and gestures to whoever was close to him, showing indignation.

In the video, it is possible to see that Lula is accompanied by advisers, security guards, the photographer Ricardo Stuckert, Secretary of Audiovisual at Secom, and the then Minister of GSI, Gonçalves Dias. The Minister of Secom, Paulo Pimenta, also appears in the images.

Watch (1min2s):

Minutes earlier, another video shows that the convoy with Lula arrived at the Planalto at around 9:24 pm (Brasília time). In the images, the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, appears talking to federal police.

Watch (3min56s):

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. The extremists also used the carpet in the Senate of “slide”.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court.

The radicals also graffitied the statue “The Justice”made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They called themselves patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow President Lula’s government.