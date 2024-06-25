Stuffed into the back of a pickup truck, stained with blood, Israeli hostages are filmed by proud Hamas terrorists.

This is how Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eliya Cohen, 26, and Or Levy, 33, all kidnapped on October 7, were taken to the Gaza Strip, according to a video released this Monday (24 ) by relatives of those kidnapped.

The three were forcibly removed from a bunker where they were hiding after fleeing the SuperNova music festival in southern Israel, which became a killing field during the attack led by the terrorist group. Levy was with his wife, who was murdered that morning. Cohen’s girlfriend, buried under a pile of bodies, survived.

Desperate for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an agreement to release the hostages with Hamas, the families of the young people approved the publication of the video by the press.

In the video, Goldberg-Polin sits in the back of a pickup truck, covered in blood, after losing part of his left arm.

The images alternate between scenes of injured hostages and celebrating captors, as the pickup speeds down a narrow road.

The October 7 attack triggered the war in Gaza, which has lasted almost nine months. Attempts to reach a ceasefire and secure the release of around 120 hostages still in captivity have failed.

A single truce agreement made in November last year guaranteed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners. In addition, four more hostages were released by Hamas in October and another three were rescued by Israeli forces, which have already recovered the bodies of 20 hostages.

In April, Hamas released a video of Goldberg-Polin speaking about captivity. Her father, Jon Polin, said they first saw the latest video a week ago and its publication is intended to remind the world of the people in captivity whose lives are at risk.

“The urge, after 262 days, and when you see your injured son in a truck being pushed, with his hair pulled, and others suffering, is to grab world leaders by the collar and say: get these people out of there,” he said. Polin to the agency Reuters.

“We will continue to channel our strength productively and positively, but get these people out of there,” he added.

In response to the video, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it “breaks all of our hearts” as he reemphasized the brutality of “the enemy we swore to eliminate.”

“We will not end the war until our 120 loved ones return home,” Netanyahu said in a statement.