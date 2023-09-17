Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Ukraine has reported a new success at Bakhmut. The Russian army is said to have been pushed out of Andriyivka. (Symbolic photo) © Ukrinform/dpa

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is becoming more successful. Now Putin’s army is said to have been defeated at Bakhmut. But there are doubts about the claims.

Kiev – The Ukraine war has become a testing point for both parties to the conflict for months: While the first weeks of the war in Ukraine were characterized by rapid successes by the Russian aggressors, the defenders are currently relying on a broad counteroffensive that will cover large parts of Russia’s territory to recapture occupied territories. Current video footage is now said to show how the third assault brigade liberated the town of Andriyivka in the Bakhmut district.

The Donetsk region has been considered the center of the conflict since the fighting broke out. On Saturday, September 16th, heavy fighting was reported to have occurred near Adriivka. Ukraine spoke of liberating the city, while the Russian counterpart rejected claims of this kind. Nevertheless, in many places in Ukraine the counteroffensive is intended to push Russia further onto the defensive. And on the Black Sea, Ukrainian special forces are recording successes against Putin’s navy.

Ukraine relies on counteroffensive against Russia: Heavy fighting in the Ukrainian war near Bakhmut

The video recording from the Ukrainian war, which was distributed via Telegram, is said to show offensive actions by soldiers from the 3rd company of the 1st assault battalion of the brigade. The authenticity of the material cannot be independently verified. During the course of the war in Ukraine, both warring parties resorted to propaganda means to show possible successes in the fighting. The video in question is also accompanied by an audio track that is intended to describe the situation in the Bakhmut district. The commander of the Ukrainian land forces is said to have published it.

Accordingly, Vladimir Putin’s army is said to have fired mortar shells. In response, the Ukrainian attack troops pushed the enemy back. At the same time, the video shows numerous buildings that are said to have been destroyed by Russian attacks. Among other things, the pro-Ukrainian news site Pravda reported on the alleged capture of Adriivka.

Doubts about the liberation of Adriivka: Russia claims to have repelled attacks in the Ukraine war

News agencies, such as Reuters, also reported heavy fighting around Adriivka, but also showed that the possible conquest by Ukraine cannot currently be confirmed. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that the Ukrainians would continue to launch serious attacks in the Donetsk region. However, these were unsuccessful. Russian soldiers would continue to hold the towns of Klishchyivka and Andriivka.

As part of Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Russia, the Ukrainians have repeatedly attacked the largely destroyed city south of Bakhmut in recent weeks. According to the Russian report, 16 attacks were repelled. The number of Ukrainian casualties is said to be in four figures. This information could not be verified. On Thursday, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade said that the Russian troops had come under heavy pressure as a result of the counteroffensive, but at the same time there were reports that were intended to show contradiction against their own military leadership because of their own losses in the Ukraine war. This was reported by, among others German press agency. (February)