In Berlin, young people celebrated again on the weekend in a subway – without a gap, without a mask. The event’s DJ is well known throughout the city. But he insists on the legality of the spontaneous party.

Berlin – although the Corona case numbers * in Berlin with a total of 1641 actively infected people are found again and again in the capital illegal corona parties instead of. Inflatable boat party in June, another excess in Volkspark Hasenheide in July or an illegal corona party with flying bottles in September. Also on this weekend (27.09) the Partying apparently nothing to stop in Berlin.

Corona party in Berlin? – Young people celebrate in the subway – DJ is well known in the city

The mostly young people hopped and danced in a tightly packed space Berlin subway. Hardly any of them wore one Everyday mask. The whole thing was shown by one Instagram Story * a Berlin DJ who calls himself “crazyandwildboy” on Instagram (you can see the scenes in the video above). The DJ with the white mask, which only leaves his mouth and eyes uncovered, has been playing spontaneously in subways or residential areas for a long time.

Starting with the spontaneous guerrilla parties, the Berliner reported in November Daily mirror, when Corona* was still far away. But even now the DJ insists on his right to this Subway party. On Instagram * he complained about coverage of his latest party.

Corona party in Berlin? – DJ doesn’t understand excitement – “just shot a short video”

“I say it as it is, me [bin] With a group that I know, that knows me, about 20 people, got on the subway and just got one shot a short video for my account, that’s social media, that’s how it works, ”he explains Mask DJ. Purposely make videos on social media that cause excitement.

“This is not an illegal 100-person rave where people go crazy,” he continues. Your group consisted of only 20 people, the others were spectators. “That was such a small corner in the wagon where we danced.” Still, the problem persists: No distance, no mask. “Yes, a few people didn’t wear a mask, yes, not all of them kept their distance because they were next to each other the whole time anyway,” he defends the situation.

One thing is important to the DJ in the end: He doesn’t organize parties. “I’m just a guy […] who has a loud jukebox and who uses this jukebox to turn on cool songs from time to time, ”he said DJ. (chd) * Merkur.de and tz.de are part of the Ippen digital network.

