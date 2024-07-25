Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

On Tuesday morning, a massive explosion in Yellowstone National Park hurled water and mud into the sky, causing panic among tourists.

Wyoming – Yellowstone National Park in the USA is next to bison herds, Grizzly bears and beautiful nature also known for its geysers. These thermal springs emit huge fountains from time to time – and are completely unpredictable. An unusually large eruption caused panic among visitors to the oldest national park in the world on Tuesday (July 23).

An explosion occurred in Yellowstone National Park, as a video shows. © Screenshot Reddit/not_a_number1

Explosion in Yellowstone National Park: Visitors flee – video shows fountain

The geysers in the area around Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park are a popular tourist attraction. When calm, the water in the hot springs is sometimes crystal clear and shines in a rich green or turquoise blue. On Tuesday morning around 10:19 a.m., a large hydrothermal explosion occurred in one of these basins. The incident occurred near Sapphire Pool, as the national park announcedA video shared on social media shows a fountain shooting several meters into the sky, causing visitors to run away screaming. “Run, run, run,” a woman in the footage shouts to her family.

The explosion not only catapulted water into the air and created large clouds of steam, but also hurled stones and mud particles into the air. But just a few moments later, the tourists’ panic was apparently over: many stopped at a safe distance to watch the impressive natural spectacle.

According to authorities, no one was injured. However, for safety reasons, the entire area around Biscuit Basin, including the parking lot and the boardwalks, was cordoned off. “Today’s explosion does not reflect any change in the volcanic system,” the national park said.

Deadly danger: Hot springs in Yellowstone National Park continue to claim victims

The video quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of views on social media. One Reddit user commented on the post, saying how much he enjoyed reading the signs when he visited Yellowstone National Park that said something like: “This place is spraying boiling hot acidic sap that will scorch anything within 300 feet and we have no idea when it will erupt next. Anyway, please stay on the footpath. Thank you.” The warning signs are there for a reason: the hot springs can be dangerous.

People die in Yellowstone again and again. In 2016, for example, a 23-year-old man died when he fell into one of the boiling hot, acidic springs and literally “dissolved,” as the Guardian reported. The visitor had left the wooden walkway to look for a place to swim, it was said. It is precisely because of this danger that tourists are urgently instructed to stay on the designated footpaths. “Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural phenomenon,” warns the park. in a communication.