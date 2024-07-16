Home page politics

A video of a Ukrainian M1 Abrams tank is circulating on X. It has been modified to protect against two threats from Vladimir Putin’s Russian troops.

Kiev – They are a hunted target in the Ukraine war: tanks. This applies both to the military vehicles from Russia and to the steel giants from Ukraine, some of which are identical in model, up to the T-80 from former Soviet production.

Leopard 2, Challenger, M1 Abrams – Kiev’s western partners have also sent the Ukrainian armed forces an undetermined number of battle tanks from their stocks over the past year and a half. The number is probably between 150 and 200 tanks.

Those tanks date from the 1980s and 1990s. It has been confirmed that whether they were made in Germany, Britain or the United States, they were sometimes inadequately prepared for today’s battlefield dangers. That is why the Ukrainian army has now upgraded its tanks once again in a second step. This is an Abrams battle tank that was supplied by the USA.

M1 Abrams from the USA: Ukrainian army upgrades delivered tanks

Specifically: A video is doing the rounds at X that is supposed to show the M1 Abrams not far from the front. What is striking is that the tank has reactive tiles as additional armor and also cage armor mounted on the turret. Both were probably added later to protect the tank (and of course the crew) against treacherous anti-tank weapons such as the notorious RPG-7 and against Russian kamikaze drones.

With cage armor, approaching kamikaze drones simply crash into the metal. They cannot detonate on the turret, which is considered a weak point on the Abrams due to the lower armor. Or shaped charge projectiles from the grenade carried by the drone cannot penetrate the armor of the turret and cause significant damage in the fighting compartment. The Americans did not use such cages on the turret, for example, in the Second Gulf War (1990 to 1991) and in the Iraq War (March to May 2003), when Abrams were used in large numbers.

Anti-drone jammer in Ukraine tank? Innovative Abrams against Putin’s army

Since the Russian tank losses in the Ukraine war are devastating, the invading troops of the Moscow regime have often attached so-called reactive armor to their vehicles. These are tiles coated with explosives that are designed to generate a counter-explosion when an anti-tank weapon such as the RPG-7 hits the tank, thus rendering the incoming projectile harmless without it piercing the armor and into the interior of the tank. The explosive tiles were also attached to the Abrams pictured.

But that’s not all: As Ukrainian military bloggers write at X, the tank is also said to have an integrated jammer. In other words, a jammer against enemy drones. This information cannot be independently verified. In any case, it would be a real innovation. To put it simply: In theory, jammers are supposed to fend off remote-controlled drones by taking control of video and navigation signals. Other jammers disrupt a drone’s GPS signal by emitting electromagnetic waves of a certain frequency, so that the enemy drones cannot take off or land as intended. (pm)