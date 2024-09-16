Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Poland is experiencing a flood disaster. The Biala Ladecka river breaks through a dam and devastates the town of Stronie Slaskie.

Stronie Slaskie – Devastating images of the floods in southwest Poland. The Biala Ladecka river burst its banks due to heavy rainfall and broke through the dam in the town of Stronie Slaskie (population: 7,451) on Sunday (September 15).

Flood disaster in Poland: Video shows flood wave after dam burst near Stronie Slaskie

The devastating power of the water is documented in videos on social media. Masses of water rushed through the streets of the Lower Silesian village, cars were washed away like toys. One house could not withstand the flood, half of the ground floor was simply washed away. A Polish woman describes the situation as a “nightmare”.

The situation in the Polish Snęcze Mountains, on the border with the Czech Republic, is extremely critical. Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed a death in the Klodzko region. A dam in Miedzygorze had already broken on Saturday (September 14).

The water masses have now also reached the city of Klodzko (26,000 inhabitants). Mountain troops are rescuing people trapped in their homes because the water and gas supplies have failed.

Europe experiences flood disaster: Flood situation in Germany currently tense

In Germany, there is a risk of flooding, particularly in Bavaria and Saxony. The rain has been falling for days and river levels are rising dangerously. However, the flood situation in Germany is not comparable to the dramatic situation in Poland, the Czech Republic or Austria. The Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is nevertheless preparing for an emergency and is advising citizens to stock up on “small emergency supplies”. It is expected that the Elbe, Neisse and Oder rivers could flood during the week. (moe)