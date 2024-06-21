Home page World

In the Italian region of Trentino, residents are demanding action after a brown bear was again spotted near a village.

Commezzadura – Residents of a small town in South Tyrol have repeatedly spotted a brown bear in recent days. After the animal was filmed in the middle of the town of Malé, another sighting was made near the town of Commezzadura. Politicians are warning of the situation and calling for measures to protect residents. Animal rights activists are criticizing the towns for having taken preventive action years ago.

On Monday (June 17), regional council member Claudio Cia published another sighting of the animal on a country road near the small town of Commezzadura in Val di Sole. The brown bear was filmed from the car as it roamed behind the guardrail and finally disappeared into the dense undergrowth. “The increasingly frequent, now daily presence of this animal near houses is causing increasing concern among residents and is also dangerous for the animal itself,” wrote Cia. It has not been officially confirmed whether this is the same animal as previously seen in the city center of Malé. However, both places are only a few kilometers apart.

Sightings of brown bears in South Tyrol are increasing: “Daily presence is causing concern among residents”

The brown bear had already caused a stir in the region a few days earlier when it was spotted and filmed in the middle of Malé’s city center on Sunday night. On the same night, a celebration with live music and several stalls was held in the village, which is why many people were said to have been in the center. However, no incidents involving the animal are known.

Once again a brown bear was spotted near a village in South Tyrol. © Facebook @Claudio Cia

Bear sightings have been increasing in the Trentino valleys in northern Italy for months. Less than a week ago, during the counting of the European elections, another bear was spotted outside a polling station in the municipality of Caldes, also in Val di Sole. The increased number of encounters with the wild animals has sparked a new security debate in South Tyrol about whether shooting them should be allowed. Brown bears are actually protected in Europe and therefore may not be killed.

In Slovakia, a bear was shot dead in March after it appeared in the middle of a city and injured several people.

Animal rights activists call for more measures to educate the public on how to deal with bears

While Claudio Cia and numerous residents in the comments of the Facebook-Posts call for an annual culling of a limited number of bears, animal rights activists see the responsibility primarily with the mayors of Trentino. “In recent years little or nothing has been done for prevention and information campaigns, which, as science has shown, are of fundamental importance for improving our relations with herbivores and, in general, with all wild species,” quotes Portall’Adige a statement from the Italian animal welfare organization Ente Nazionale Protezione Animali (Enpa).

There is now an initiative in the province to put up 5,000 information signs. According to Enpa, this is a “first, tentative sign” of prevention, but not enough. In addition, the signs have not yet been put up. The animal rights activists demand: “They should not only inform, but also prohibit access to the areas frequented by bears, especially between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. the next day.” (nz)