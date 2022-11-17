It is normal for a child to receive instructions from their parents on how to behave on the street. “Do not talk to strangers” became a golden rule that many families instill in the smallest of the house.

And it is that minors are exposed to different dangers on the street, as there are well-known stories of people dedicated to recruiting minors on the street, taking advantage of their innocent position towards the world.

However, there are others who have known how to follow this rule, which has meant saving their lives. One example is Sammy Green, a 10-year-old boy from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

The minor was on his way home after leaving school, in what seemed like an ordinary afternoon. However, he noticed that an unknown woman approached him suspiciously.

The woman chased him and asked him questions.

The lady began to talk to the boy, mentioning that she was a supposed friend of his father’s and that he asked her to pick her up.in addition to promising to buy him food at a gas station near where they were, according to information from the local media ‘6abc Philadelphia’.

The boy immediately started walking faster until he reached a nearby store that he used to go to; all while the stranger asked her more and more personal questions.

Upon arriving at the commercial establishment, the minor approached the young Hannah Daniels, who was the cashier on duty at the time, and asked for her help. “He told me, ‘Act like you’re my mom.’ I immediately understood that something was happening.”Daniels, 17, told the same outlet.

At that moment, it can be seen in the recordings of the store’s security cameras how the young woman got up from her chair, went to the door and closed it, leaving the stranger without the possibility of entering and approaching little Sammy. .

10 yo boy escapes woman following him: Sammy Green, a 4th grader in Pennsylvania, was walking home from school when a woman tried to lure him away – so he went into a store & asked a 17 yo cashier to pretend to be his mum. She locked the door! Well done to both! 🥇🏆 pic.twitter.com/1OJ4ldHoNO — 🇦🇺🇳🇿 ♀️Emma ♀️ 🇭🇺🇬🇧 (@TheCynicalHun) November 16, 2022

The minor’s father told the same media outlet that he felt terrified when he saw the images of his little one: “Seeing my son reach out for help because he was basically in fear for his life hurt me deeply.”

To add, the man explained that he always tells his son that he should be careful with unknown people on the street, be aware of what is happening around him.

In addition, the minor’s father took advantage of his moment in front of the cameras to send a recommendation to his colleagues in this situation: “Think about each scenario and make sure the children know it. Practice potentially dangerous situations with your children as if they were fire drills.”

Pottstown Police assured the media that they were able to identify the suspect, assuring that he is in psychiatric treatment.

