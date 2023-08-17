Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Ukrainian forces apparently hit a Russian training camp behind the front lines. A special HIMARS ammunition was allegedly used.

Kyiv – Losses of Russia rise in Ukraine war merciless. Now the troops have to Moscow evidently lamenting the deaths of their soldiers behind the front lines as a result of combat operations.

Video shows HIMARS attack on Russian camp: Were cluster munitions used?

Kyiv left footage on the social network Reddit publish purportedly showing Russian troops at a training camp being attacked by a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). The video was shared with the headline: “Russian army firing range hit by tungsten fragments from HIMARS M30A1.”

While the drone video cannot be independently verified, it looks authentic. The alleged use of tungsten fragments, on the other hand, raises questions because they are Cluster munitions could act, which a US military recently (also) for Ukraine’s HIMARS system had demanded. Has this been in use for a long time?

This video sequence is intended to show how a Ukrainian HIMARS rocket hits a Russian camp. © Screenshot Sprotyv/Reddit

What is shown is particularly brutal because it apparently documents the last seconds in the lives of several Russian soldiers. “An education. 18 potential targets for Himars,” reads the caption of the video post. The drone filming the scene was hit, “which is why the moment of impact could not be recorded,” it says Newsweek explained. A few seconds later, the same camp is seen from a different perspective, with smoke rising from an explosion at a shooting range.

Ukraine offensive: HIMARS missile hits Russian camp, according to video

“Eight enemies killed, four injured,” the caption continues. And indeed, the lifeless bodies of several soldiers are shown at a suspected shooting range. “The rest of the intruders drove away in a vehicle to flee the scene of the destruction,” says the video of a scene in which a military truck is believed to be collecting injured people and allegedly taking them to an adjacent building: “But you can’t escape HIMARS .” However, there is no sign of the wounded being taken to the camp. On the other hand, how this will be destroyed by the next rocket impact.

What is striking about this explosion is that there are deflagrations in the air far away from the actual center of the detonation. Because described tungsten fragments were used as cluster munitions? The USA had the Ukraine According to the Ministry of Defense in Washington, 38 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and the ammunition for them have been delivered since the Russian intervention, which violated international law. Most recently, 155mm cluster munitions shells for M777 field howitzers have been added, among many other weapon packages. These usually only have a range of about 15 kilometers.

Apparently, not far from the front in Ukraine, a Russian training camp was hit by a HIMARS missile. © Screenshot Sprotyv/Reddit

That would speak in favor of using the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers because they have a range of 80 kilometers. And it is unlikely that the deployed Ukrainian artillery and the Russian training camp are only 15 kilometers apart, while there is a whole front in between.

Ukraine’s HIMARS missiles: US promises Kiev more ammunition

It remains mysterious. It has been reported in the past that the HIMARS rockets can allegedly be equipped with a so-called HARM warhead, which breaks up into 12,800 tungsten fragments when it is ignited. Which the US Army has never officially confirmed.

According to the independent Russian exile media Novaya Gazeta got the Ukraine for the war Although HARM ammunition – but allegedly only for their few MiG-29 and Su-27 fighter jets. Now also for the HIMARS? Striking: Just this week Washington has loud Newsweek announced that it would supply additional ammunition for HIMARS in a $200 million military package in addition to Patriot missiles and mine clearance equipment. An accident? (pm)