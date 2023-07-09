Home page World

Bears are appearing more and more frequently in residential areas in northern Italy. A local resident now filmed an animal simply walking through his garden.

San Lorenzo Dorsino – Another bear in Trentino: On Thursday (July 6th) a resident of the municipality of San Lorenzo Dorsino should have been amazed. An adult brown bear walked through his garden – right between the houses. A video shows the no longer so rare visitor.

Bear sighting in Italy: resident films bear behind his house

A blue, parked car, a fence and behind it: an adult brown bear. He strolls calmly across the meadow behind the house. The observer and homeowner had discovered the animal with the window open, reports South Tyrol News. He filmed the scene from a few meters away until the bear disappeared into the adjacent forest.

How South Tyrol News reported, the video sparked renewed debate on social media. On the one hand there is the demand for a regulation of the bear population in South Tyrol. The other side calls for nature to be left to itself and to behave “bear-friendly” in the forest. But above all the calls for regulation are getting louder, after the animals are increasingly appearing in residential areas. “The increasingly frequent sightings and the presence of so many predators in a single place are causing public concern,” said Ilaria Rigotti, Mayor of San Lorenzo Dorsino, back in May.

Bear sightings in Italy: Region gives tips on how to behave when encountering bears

A deadly attack on a jogger sparked the bear debate earlier this year. Investigations indicated that the young man fought for his life with a bear. Since then, predators have repeatedly been sighted in the vicinity of humans in northern Italy. Several bears in the South Tyrolean area are considered “problematic” or conspicuous. Politicians are already considering relaxing the laws on shooting bears, it said in early July.

The Trentino Region has also acted, publishing tips on dealing with bears in the area. The most important rules of conduct when encountering a bear aloud trentino.com:

Quiet remain

remain No sudden movements no screams: back away slowly instead

no screams: back away slowly instead the bear not with stones or other objects throw at

with stones or other objects In an attack : Lie slowly on the floor, clasp your fingers behind your neck, protect your head with your arms. Try to stay still until the bear stops attacking and moves away is the recommendation.

: Lie slowly on the floor, clasp your fingers behind your neck, protect your head with your arms. Try to stay still until the bear stops attacking and moves away is the recommendation. 24 hour phone number in Trento to report bears: +39 335 7705966 (also reachable on 112)

Dead bears have also been found time and again in Trentino. Experts assume that the predators attacked each other. Hikers discovered the decomposing body in an inaccessible area near the small community of San Lorenzo Dorsino. (chd)