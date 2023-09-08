Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

High temperatures and alternating cloudbursts cause the Dolomite mountains to crumble: several rockfalls on the Alpe di Siusi and the Drei Zinnen put mountain hikers in danger.

Val Gardena/Sexten – This summer, climate change is affecting the Alps to an unprecedented extent: the glaciers are melting and the permafrost inside the peaks is thawing. Multiple heavy rains have also washed away many rocks this year. The peaks of the Dolomites in South Tyrol, Trentino and Veneto in northern Italy are particularly susceptible. The limestone that forms the bizarre peaks is particularly vulnerable to climate change. There are rockfalls in the chord.

Video shows mountaineers fleeing rockfall

Before the eyes of a group of mountain hikers, a large rock avalanche broke out on the Sassolungo (3181 meters) above the Alpe di Siusi. A shaky video from Thursday last week shows how the mountain hikers frantically jump to the side. The rubble had come loose on the thumb of the five-finger tip, which gives the Sassolungo its characteristic appearance. Many tourists observed what was happening on Thursday from the Toni Demetz refuge.

The avalanche grazed loudly salto.bz a path on which hikers were, also a mountaineer who was climbing in the wall of the Fünffingerspitze experienced the rockfall live.

The mountain rescue helicopter searched the area, but the crew found no evidence that people could have been injured. The Val Gardena mountain rescue team was also on duty.

There are also repeated rock falls at the Three Peaks

Even in the region of the three peaks in the Sexten Dolomites, the peaks never rest. On Monday, a large rock broke off on the north side of the Dreischusterspitze (3145 meters). Just a few days earlier, there had been a major rockfall on the highest peak of the Sexten Dolomites, the San Candido Mountain Rescue Service reported on Facebook. Luckily nobody was injured. However, mountain rescue warns alpinists against climbing in the affected area.

On Wednesday a week ago was the station ray According to this, a rockfall was observed on the Innerfeldtal side, which was significantly larger than the most recent one.

Via ferrata hit by rockfall in Veneto

Also in the southern Dolomites there was a landslide in the group of Monte Schiara (2565 meters) near Belluno (Veneto). Loud ildolomiti.it the administrator of the Settimo Alpini mountain hut observed on Saturday that in the area of ​​​​the via ferrata on the Teston di Schiara, rock masses had come loose and thundered down.

Here, too, a helicopter from the Alpine Rescue Service rose to look for people who had been buried. He also dispatched three mountain rescuers to check the condition of the via ferrata of the Ferrata del Marmol at the junction with the Ferrata Zacchi. The rescuers then went to the Marmol bivouac Marmol to look for alpinists to warn them not to use the damaged via ferratas.

The mountains are also crumbling in western Trentino

There was also a landslide in the Brenta Dolomites in western Trentino on Saturday: On Saturday at the Punte di Campiglio (2969 meters) near Madonna di Campiglio, a rock about 15 meters high and five meters wide and thick broke away from a vertical wall, which corresponds to a volume of 300 to 400 cubic meters of rock. After a helicopter search flight, the all-clear was given here too.

Mountain hikers in front of the silhouette of the Dolomites in South Tyrol, Italy. (Archive image) © Imago

During the last storm there were rock avalanches in Cortina D’Ampezzo and on Lake Garda. In early summer, the summit of the Cima Carega collapsed in the small Dolomites. In neighboring Tyrol, a gigantic landslide in the Silvretta group in June caused the summit of the Flughorn to collapse.