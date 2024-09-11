Home policy

From: Patrick Mayer

Russia’s army is selectively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in Kharkiv. While questions remain unanswered, a video shows how the Ukrainians are defending themselves.

Kharkiv – There are thousands of tanks that Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin and the Moscow regime in Russia have now lost in Ukraine. And the Russian losses in the Ukraine war continue to rise daily and dramatically in number.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russian tanks stopped in the Kharkiv region

This also applies to the fighting in the Ukrainian border region of Kharkiv, where the Russian invasion troops there were unable to break through after their treacherous attack on the now largely destroyed Volchansk. Nothing has changed in this regard so far, while further north-west, on Russian soil, around 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers sent by Kiev have been holding their positions in Putin’s Kursk Oblast for weeks after their surprise attack.

The latest example of Russia’s loss in Kharkiv: The notorious 3rd Ukrainian Assault Brigade shared drone footage of how it, in cooperation with the 92nd Ukrainian Assault Brigade, stopped a small Putin tank detachment after another unauthorized border crossing. The 92nd Brigade has apparently stationed forward units there in dugouts and trenches, while the 3rd Brigade is helping with the defense from the air with kamikaze drones.

A Russian battle tank is ablaze in Ukraine. © Screenshot YouTube@ШТУРМ НЕ ВДАВСЯ

Losses of the Russian army in the Ukraine war: Putin’s tanks drive directly into Ukrainian fire

While individual Russian soldiers surrender to the Ukrainians by offering them a trade, the attack depicted appears to be very uncoordinated, slightly haphazard and downright negligent. Specifically: A T-72 battle tank and two old BMP infantry fighting vehicles are once again driving one behind the other across open terrain without any protection, directly towards Ukrainian lines. Why this is the case remains unanswered. Driving one behind the other is probably intended to at least protect against anti-tank mines laid out next to each other in the ground. In other words: If they come into contact with anti-tank mines, in quotation marks, it would “only” hit the tank in front.

This tank was actually hit. But the Ukrainians took out the three military vehicles with the help of extremely fast-moving kamikaze drones and precise artillery. According to the images, the artillery in question was cluster munitions, which the Ukrainian army usually fires with 155-millimeter shells from American M777 howitzers. According to the images, the three Russian tanks finally burst into flames and were among the immense losses that Moscow has to use to recruit new soldiers in Russia by offering them bonuses.

Military vehicles in total 17,752 Main battle tank 3368 of which T-72 tanks 1548 of which T-80 tanks 948 Armored personnel carrier 4524

Source: Open Source Intelligence website Oryxas of September 11, 2024, 5 p.m.

Russia’s tank losses under Putin: Thousands remain behind in Ukraine

Not only is Putin’s domestic advertising campaign in full swing between St. Petersburg, Moscow and Volgograd, but so is the arms industry in general. After all, all the tanks have to be replaced. As the open source intelligence website Oryx early Wednesday evening (September 11), 3,368 Russian battle tanks and 4,524 infantry fighting vehicles (for transporting infantry) remained in the Ukraine war by that time. (pm)