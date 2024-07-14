| Photo: TMZ Michael Difrischia

A video obtained by American gossip website TMZ shows the shooter – identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20 – lying face down on the roof of a building at the time of the attack on former US President Donald Trump. After a gunshot, more shots are heard and, from that moment, the shooter is nowhere to be seen.

The images are not clear, but it is possible to see the brown hair and camouflage clothing of the shooter. Amidst screams, a woman can be heard shouting in the background: “Crocks, what are you doing? Crocks, come here!”

The shooter lived about an hour away from where the rally was being held. Crooks was a registered Republican but, according to the Reuters, at age 17, had made a donation of $15 to ActBluea political action committee to raise donations for left-wing and Democratic politicians. The money was earmarked for Progressive Turnout Projectgroup of Democratic voters.

In other unchecked internet images, a body appears, supposedly that of the shooter, lying on the roof.

According to TMZ, cameraman Michael Difrischia turned the camera on the shooter after the undercover agents fired shots, as he lay lifeless. Someone can be heard saying, “This is exactly why we need that damn Trump here.”

Difrischia was with his wife, Amber, watching the rally outside the main venue. Others were near some trees when Amber noticed the suspect climbing up a nearby building. “We’re told he climbed up, then crawled back to his position.”