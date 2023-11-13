Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Mount Etna in Italy is erupting. Lava and explosions create spectacular images, neighboring towns of Europe’s largest volcano are covered in ash.

Catania – Volcanic eruption in the middle of Europe: Mount Etna in Italy has been spewing large amounts of glowing lava into the sky since Sunday (November 12, 2023). A 4,500 meter high cloud of igneous gases and rock stands above the approximately 3,300 meter high volcano. On Monday, however, experts reported that the volcano had calmed down somewhat. The Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) in Catania reports a relatively normal night.

Ash falling on surrounding cities – authorities lower warning level

Explosions were seen and heard again and again over the weekend. Ash fell on several towns in the area such as Milo and Zafferana Etnea. However, there was no major damage. Operations at the island airport of Catania also continued. Due to the developments at the volcano, the authorities lowered the warning level for air traffic from red to orange.

Etna was last active in October, when mysterious smoke curls were observed. Even in August it spewed huge fountains of fire. Catania Airport was closed at the time due to contamination on the runway.

Mount Etna is Europe’s largest active volcano. The exact height changes again and again due to eruptions and cinder cones. Compared to other volcanoes, it is considered relatively harmless because the repeated eruptions usually generate little force. It is more worrying when an active volcano remains dormant for a longer period of time, as is the case with Vesuvius near Naples. The last eruption there was several decades ago. If it erupts, it could pose a danger to hundreds of thousands of people, which is unlikely to happen with Etna. (cgsc with dpa)