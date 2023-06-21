Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

Split

Videos are circulating on social media showing the relentless battle on the front lines in the Ukraine war. Up close with US mercenaries.

Kiev – In the Ukraine war, the counter-offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces to liberate the areas occupied by Russia is in full swing. Although they have already been able to recapture some villages, according to information from Kiev, the soldiers are encountering bitter resistance.

US mercenaries fight alongside Ukraine against Russia

Volunteers and mercenaries fight on both sides. Among others, the Wagner Army is deployed on behalf of Russia, and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has repeatedly criticized the Russian military leadership. It is estimated that thousands of mercenaries from dozens of nations are supporting Ukraine. Also Americans. Videos that have now appeared on social media illustrate how fierce the fighting at the front is. They show US fighters in action.

US volunteers fight alongside Ukraine on the front lines. © Twitter.com/Screenshot

It is unclear where the recordings came from. They were shared by the news medium Visegrad 24, which has been reporting on social media from a pro-Ukrainian perspective since the start of the Ukraine war. One can assume that they are genuine. The videos show a larger group of US volunteers in urban combat.

Ukraine War: Videos show relentless battles at the front

The scenery is gloomy, the air thick with fog or smoke. You can hear men speaking in English, gunshots and a loud bang. Then they run to the next house. Gunshots can be heard in the background. Suddenly someone yells “down”. The fighters throw themselves to the ground.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

In another shot, a gun suddenly falls to the ground. The soldier, who also wears the helmet camera, groans. Apparently he had fallen, but maybe also been hit. Then the perspective changes.

Heavy impact just next to group of soldiers

In a second video, the men fight from house to house. “I’m the last one,” shouts someone who is probably the troop leader. Then he yells “run, run, run”. A colleague is the last to come running. Gunshots in the background. “Come to the back,” calls one. Then it bangs hard.

One scene shows the situation and the danger at the front particularly vividly. One group has just made it to the next house when a heavy impact hits them just a few yards away. “Damn,” one yells, then “run, run, run.” (mt)