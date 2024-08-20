Home World

Lennart Schwenck

A tornado tore down a luxury yacht in Sicily. Six people are missing, including a British billionaire. A video shows the extent of the storm.

Palermo – A devastating tornado has torn a luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily. The search for the missing people is in full swing. A recently published video shows the extent of the storm in Palermo (Italy).

In the early morning of August 5th, at around 5 a.m., a “water tornado” hit the “Bayesian,” according to several eyewitnesses. The 56-meter-long yacht, which was carrying 22 people, got into distress due to the violent storm and sank within a few moments. Fifteen of the passengers and crew were rescued, but six people are still missing.

The “Bayesian” sank off the coast of Sicily in a severe storm: witnesses reported a tornado on the water, and video from a surveillance camera showed the storm on land. © BAIA Santa Nicolicchia/Perini Navi Press Office

Luxury yacht “Bayesian” sunk off Sicily: Six people missing – survivor reports drama at sea

Among those missing are British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah. Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife Judy are also missing. Rescue operations, coordinated by the Italian coast guard and local authorities, are continuing tirelessly.

One survivor, Charlotte Golunski, described The Republichow she was able to save her one-year-old daughter Sofia from the raging waters in the midst of the storm. “In two seconds I lost the baby in the sea, then I was holding her again while the waves raged around us. I held her as tightly as I could while the sea raged wildly.”

The Italian Coast Guard confirmed that the body of a person was found on the hull of the sunken yacht. It is believed to be the ship’s Canadian chef, whose body was recovered by rescuers.

Tornado sinks yacht off Sicily: Video shows the storm in Sicily

While the yacht sank in the floods, the tornado also caused considerable damage on land. A recent Facebook-Page of Santa Nicolicchia Bay A surveillance camera video released shows the destructive power of the storm. “The hurricane took everything with it!” is what is written under the video.

Tables, umbrellas, chairs and flower pots fly through the air during the storm in Palermo. On the water, the storm probably caused a tornado. © BAIA Santa Nicolicchia

It was posted by the owner of a bar in Porticello. He continued: “We are already here cleaning up. So much damage in the hamlet of Santa Nicolicchia. Fortunately, we will be able to get by with a few fewer tables, chairs and umbrellas. Let’s hope that the damage elsewhere is as minimal as possible. We cannot remember anything like this happening in our area.”

Yacht accident off Palermo: International search teams to help

The Italian rescue services are doing everything they can to find the missing people. Divers from the Italian fire service have reached the hull of the yacht at a depth of 50 metres below sea level. At the same time, support from Great Britain has been announced. The British marine-Accident Investigation Authority has sent a team of four inspectors to Palermo to investigate the circumstances of the accident, according to reports from CNN emerges.

However, the search for the missing people is proving difficult. The weather is still unstable and underwater furniture is blocking access to the wreck, according to the fire department. (ls)