A Russian anti-aircraft gun explodes during an attempted attack. Russia loses three more soldiers in the Ukraine war.

Kiev – Instead of firing on Ukrainian positions, Russian soldiers blew themselves up. The men were sitting on a Soviet-era medium-range anti-aircraft gun, which exploded during an attempted attack.

Where exactly in Ukraine the explosion occurred is not known. The Ukrainian military blogger “Operational ZSUposted a video of the accident on Thursday, July 4, showing the moment the AZP S-60, a Soviet-era single-barreled medium-range anti-aircraft gun, blew up.

Video of explosion shows further Russian loss in Ukraine war

The video, taken by a nearby observer, shows the 57mm weapon apparently removed from its normal four-wheeled carriage and mounted on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC).

The three-man crew was preparing to fire the weapon when a large explosion occurred near or in the breech of the weapon. According to Censor.NETwhich also published the video, the Russian crew was “burnt as a result of the explosion” – another loss for Russia in the Ukraine war.

Not the first problem for Russia with Soviet-era weapons

This is not the first time that Russian equipment and personnel have been damaged, injured or killed by the use of Soviet-era weapons and ammunition in the war against Ukraine. The causes could be KyivPost that safety precautions were not followed due to ignorance or negligence, the age and condition of the ammunition used, or a combination of both.

The AZP S-60 was developed in the late 1940s and was intended to be a more powerful replacement for the Soviet 37 mm M1939 anti-aircraft gun. It was apparently based on the German 55 mm Geräte 58 and 50 mm FlaK 41 guns captured after the Battle of Stalingrad. The weapon entered service in the 1950s and was widely used in the USSR, the Warsaw Pact, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

S-60 anti-aircraft aircraft used by both sides in the Ukraine war

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) also operate S-60 systems, which come not only from Kyiv’s own stocks but also from partner countries, many of which have been modernized with automatic guidance systems.

Although it was originally designed for the role of an anti-aircraft aircraft, there are also ammunitions that allow it to function in an anti-tank or anti-personnel role. (lm)