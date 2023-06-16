Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

A man pushes two women off a bridge at Neuschwanstein Castle, one of them dies. The arrest of the alleged perpetrator can be seen in a video.

Schwangau – On Wednesday afternoon (June 14) there was a deadly attack on Neuschwanstein Castle. A 30-year-old man harassed two young women on the historic Marienbrücke and then pushed them into the gorge. A 21-year-old dies, her companion sustained serious injuries.

Attack on Neuschwanstein Castle: Eyewitness shares videos of rescue and arrest

As a spokesman for the competent public prosecutor told the Munich Mercury reported that there had previously been “an alleged sexual assault against one of the two women”. According to the police, the alleged perpetrator is an American. The two women are also tourists from the USA.

The man is said to have initially fled, but was then caught. Eyewitness Eric Abneri was on site at the time and filmed the rescue and arrest of the alleged perpetrator. Loud Picture he was traveling with two friends from Munich. He uploaded the videos Twitter high. In one you can see how rescue workers rescue one of the victims from a slope under the bridge. A helicopter circles overhead, catching rescuers and the injured with a rope.

“He didn’t say a single word”: Neuschwanstein eyewitness describes details

In the second short clip, the alleged perpetrator is led away in handcuffs by two police officers. The 30-year-old is wearing jeans, a blue T-shirt, cap and sunglasses. During the transfer, he doesn’t change his face. When he’s finally level with Abneri, he pans the camera to the ground. Other people can be seen to the side, including officials. At the time, Abneri had the Picture according to him, however, did not yet know what had actually happened. He only became aware of this a day later when he saw the news on the Internet.

The American News Agency Associated Press The young man said about the alleged perpetrator: “He didn’t say a single word. He didn’t open his mouth, he didn’t mumble.” He was shocked by the incident. “To be honest, I’m absolutely stunned that anyone survived. It’s like falling off a mountain top,” Abneri says.

The 30-year-old American was brought before the magistrate on Thursday (June 15). There he commented on the fact, said senior public prosecutor Thomas Hörmann BR24. Meanwhile, the police are looking for other eyewitnesses who show photos and videos from the area around the crime scene. These can be directly via the Media portal of the Bavarian police be uploaded. (asc)