A young Spanish woman went to the doctor with ear problems. During the examination he quickly discovered the cause – a living insect.

Madrid – Earaches are unpleasant and that’s why it’s no surprise that the young Spaniard went straight to the doctor with her complaints. However, the trigger for her ear problems that the doctor identified is anything but common. The doctor found a live moth in the woman’s ear canal. The Spanish woman posted a video of the painful-looking extraction on TikTok. Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp recently went viral with a video on the social media platform.

Patient posts video in which a doctor finds a moth in her ear and removes the animal

At the beginning of the video, the words “POV: A bug decides to live in your ear” appear on the screen in Spanish. The young Spanish woman can be seen sitting on an examination table. A doctor shines a lamp into her ear to get a better look at the animal.

The patient then has to lie down and the doctor sets about removing the insect. The first attempt is unsuccessful. “My ear was bleeding and all they could see was the monster’s leg,” explains the Spanish woman with another block of text. Judging by the look on your face, the procedure is anything but pleasant.

Moth in the ear: Followers of the Spanish woman are just as shocked as the patient herself

Finally the doctor is successful. The video ends with the moth that had nested in the woman’s ear being held up to the camera. It can send a shiver down your spine.

A woman went to the doctor with sore ears, and to her shock there was a live moth in her ear. (Symbolic image) © Montage/Imago

The Spaniard’s followers also see it that way. “It’s one of my worst fears that something like this will happen to me,” one user commented on the video. Another writes: “But how does a moth get in there? That’s pretty scary.”

