Of: Sandra Kathe, Karolin Schäfer, Vincent Büssow, Nail Akkoyun, Christian Weihrauch, Lucas Maier, Andreas Apetz, and Jan-Frederik Wendt

In the Ukraine war, the course of the war changed after the recapture of the Cherson region. The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant came under fire again. The news ticker.

Zaporizhia: After heavy shelling in the region, the heat supply fails – Mariano Grossi shows concern.

After heavy shelling in the region, the heat supply fails – Mariano Grossi shows concern. 5 trillion rubles: Russia’s spending on the war far exceeds budget

Russia’s spending on the war far exceeds budget Russian Reformation: Russia is gathering its withdrawn troops from the Kherson region in eastern Ukraine.

Russia is gathering its withdrawn troops from the Kherson region in eastern Ukraine. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from Monday, November 21, 7:23 a.m.: After renewed attacks on the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, a video now shows the destruction on the site. On the video posted through the channel run by regional journalists ENERGODAR.INFO was spread, pieces of debris can be seen on the site of the power plant. Under the video it says that the cooling pools were hit in the latest attack, as was the dry storage facility for nuclear waste. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the damage in a statement.

“Once again we were fortunate that there was no potentially serious nuclear incident. Next time we might not be so lucky. We must do everything in our power to ensure there is no next time,” Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement on the attacks. The IAEA team of experts has announced an impact assessment for Monday (November 21). Recently, it was not possible to say with certainty who had attacked the nuclear power plant occupied by Russia.

Nuclear power plant Zaporizhia: The IAEA’s team of experts is calling for renewed attacks. (Archive image) © Victor/dpa

Heavy Fighting – Russia fires 400 shells in one day

+++ 10.45 p.m.: Heavy fighting broke out in eastern Ukraine over the course of Sunday, with the Russian side reportedly firing 400 grenades. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in his evening video address. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian troops could gradually recapture areas in the Luhansk region, and the onset of winter in the Donetsk region seems to have meant that the number of attacks has decreased somewhat in recent days.

However, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has rejected speculation that the fighting would be interrupted in the winter. The ministry took to Twitter to nonchalantly announce that it doesn’t expect a temporary ceasefire: “Anyone who talks about a possible ‘pause in hostilities’ because of the sub-zero winter temperatures has probably never sunbathed on the southern coast of Crimea in January “.

News about the Ukraine war: Russian soldiers steal from the population

+++ 8:09 p.m.: The Russian troops are making a name for themselves again with raids and probably stealing everything that has wheels. In the Kakhovka district, they increasingly started stealing the civilian population’s means of transport, the Ukrainian general staff in Kyiv said on Sunday. “They steal people’s private cars, motorcycles and even bicycles,” the statement said.

Up to now, raids of this kind in occupied areas have usually been a harbinger of further retreats by the troops. After withdrawing to the east bank of the Dnipro River near Cherson in southern Ukraine, Russian soldiers are building new defensive positions there, according to information from Kyiv.

News about the Ukraine war: France promises arms deliveries

+++ 6.51 p.m.: Ukraine can count on new arms deliveries in the Ukraine war. France is sending two more air defense systems and two multiple rocket launchers. This is reported by the newspaper “Le Journal du Dimanche”.

+++ 3.10 p.m.: According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), several powerful explosions have occurred at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in south-eastern Ukraine. The team of experts on site had reported dozens of impacts near and on the site of Europe’s largest nuclear facility, the agency said. The plant is currently in Russian hands. The incidents on Saturday and Sunday abruptly ended a period of relative calm, General Director Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

The management of the facility reported damage to some buildings, systems and equipment. So far, however, the damage has not affected nuclear safety. There were no injuries. IAEA boss Rafael Grossi is nevertheless very concerned: “Whoever is behind it: It has to stop immediately”. He described the shelling as “playing with fire”. The nuclear power plant had already been heavily contested in the past few months and had come under fire several times.

Ukraine war: Russia is said to be planning an attack on a nuclear power plant in Europe

+++ 2:02 p.m.: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday afternoon that Russia was preparing to attack critical infrastructure in Belarus. Ukrainian media quote the Ministry of Defense as follows: “It has become known that several terrorist attacks are planned soon on the territory of Belarus – [es werden] artificially provoked, man-made disasters in critical infrastructure facilities.” One target is probably the Belarusian nuclear power plant Astravets in the Grodno region in the north-west of the country.

The attacks are said to be planned and carried out by Russian special forces. The aim is to attach the attacks of Ukraine and NATO to provoke the participation of the Belarusian army in the war in Ukraine on the side of Russia. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has already informed the Belarusian KGB and put it on high alert.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia is regrouping and shifting the course of the war

+++ 11.30 a.m.: Troop movements in eastern Ukraine: As the Ukrainian General Staff announced on Sunday (November 20), the Russian units withdrawn from the Cherson region appear to be forming a new force in the Donets and Luhansk regions. In Luhansk, the Russian occupiers set up additional checkpoints to identify and arrest deserters, according to the general staff. Heavy fighting now seems to be shifting to the east of the country.

Even if the Russian army intensifies its rocket fire, one cannot yet speak of a new major offensive by Russia. This was said by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ihnat, according to the news portal Pravda on Ukrainian television. There have been a total of 60 Russian rocket launcher attacks in Donbass since Saturday.

News about the Ukraine war: Air raids from Russia feared – Kyiv warns the population

+++ 9.30 a.m.: The morning of November 20 begins with a loud warning signal across Ukraine. With the exception of occupied Crimea, air raid sirens are said to have wailed across the entire mainland at around 9 a.m. (local time). According to the Ukrainian news portal Pravda the government is currently asking all Ukrainians to stay in their shelters.

The reason for the air-raid signal is said to have been a MiG-31K interceptor, which set off towards Ukraine. Belarusian media report on this. Aircraft of this type can carry Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which have already been used by the Russian military to attack Ukrainian villages, weapons depots and underground command posts. The media company Belaruski Hajun also reports that three Russian fighter jets are currently over Belarus.

News about the Ukraine war: prosecutors are discovering more and more dead civilians in liberated areas

Update from Sunday, November 20, 6:33 a.m.: According to official reports, the Ukrainian authorities are finding more and more evidence of atrocities committed by the former Russian occupiers in the liberated areas around Cherson, Kharkiv and Donetsk. In the past two months, more than 700 bodies have already been discovered in these areas, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on state television. About 90 percent of the cases involved civilians. In addition, about 20 places where civilians were being interrogated and detained have been discovered, he said.

+++ 3.15 p.m.: The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine expressed optimism that “the war will be over by the end of spring”. He also does not rule out that the Ukrainian military will advance to Crimea by the end of the year, General Volodymyr Havrylov told British television on Saturday (November 19). Sky News. He also included a possible end to Putin’s rule in Russia in his considerations. Such an event would speed up the recapture. But this is only a matter of time anyway.

+++ 1:14 p.m.: After violent attacks on the city of Zaporizhia, the heat supply in at least 123 high-rise buildings is said to have failed. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration on Saturday morning (November 19) on Telegram. Already on Friday there were reports of shelling in the region (see update from November 18, 3:25 p.m.), which is partly occupied by Russia. In the past 24 hours, Russia is said to have continued shooting at Zaporizhia and surrounding towns, according to the state news agency, among others Ukrinform reported. According to the local military administration, 33 reports of home and infrastructure demolitions were received.

News about the Ukraine war: Heavy fighting reported in Donbass

First report from Friday, November 18th: Kyiv/Moscow – In the Donbass coal and steel region in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian and Russian troops are fighting fiercely, with the front line hardly changing at the moment. The Ukrainian General Staff on Friday (November 18) reported artillery and tank shelling on villages such as Vodyane, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka near the town of Avdiivka. The Kiev information was not independently verifiable, but in this case it was consistent with reports from Russian military bloggers.

Ukrainian-controlled Avdiivka is a few kilometers north of Donetsk. Because the front between Ukrainian forces and Moscow-controlled separatists has been running there since 2014, Ukraine’s positions are well developed. In the nearly nine months since the Russian invasion on February 24, Russian forces have made little gains in terrain. According to Russian data, the village of Opytne was conquered last.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia fires at village with anti-aircraft missiles

According to the situation report of the Ukrainian general staff, another focus of the fighting is the region around the city of Bakhmut. There, Ukrainian positions were fired on with tanks, mortars, tube and rocket artillery. Here, too, the course of the front has remained practically unchanged for months.

There was also heavy artillery fire on the Kupyansk front. This important railway junction in the Kharkiv region was recaptured in September’s rapid advance by the Ukrainian army. Since then, however, the Ukrainians have made little progress towards the east.

According to local authorities, Russian troops fired at a village in the Zaporizhia region at night with the S-300 system missiles, which were actually intended for anti-aircraft defense. A building was destroyed but no one was injured. (nak/chw with dpa)