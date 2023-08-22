Home page World

For a couple, a cruise excursion turned into a disaster: after going ashore, the ship left without them. Passengers film the desperate action.

Munich/Bari – For a couple, the planned dream cruise turned into a nightmare: on a shore leave in the Italian port city of Bari, they have to watch their luxury liner continue the journey without them; despite all desperate calls.

Couple missed cruise ship after excursion: Desperate attempt to get on the ship

According to the newspaper La Republica Should have boarded the MSC Splendida again for the couple after a trip to southern Italy. Instead, her voyage ended abruptly on Tuesday (15 August) at quay 11 in the port. “Captain, please wait for us. You can do it if you want”, with these words the exposed man is said to have tried desperately to stop the cruise ship. Two cruise passengers filmed the scenario with their smartphones from the railing and it ended up on TikTok.

Departing from Trieste, the 333-meter-long cruise ship was scheduled to return to Istanbul on its 9-day cruise. And the captain of the ship, which can accommodate up to 4,000 passengers, was very precise with the departure time. Allegedly, the two Bari visitors only showed up a few minutes too late at the pier.

Stranded cruise guests in Bari: criticism of the cruise captain

The video shows the couple’s struggles and lamentations. As can be heard, the man begs again and again: “Please captain, please.” A number of users online are shocked by the captain’s apparent over-punctuality and side with the passengers left behind. “We would all have been desperate! Suitcases, money, cruise paid, and then you stay back on land,” writes one user.

But some seem to be able to understand the captain’s actions: “If you overrun for just ten minutes, you have to pay for the berth for a whole day,” the user wants to know. Another wrote: “The cruise has schedules and they must be respected” and “But guys, let’s put ourselves in their shoes! We would all have been desperate!”

Cruise ship in Italy departs without guests: turning back is not possible for cruise ships

Ugo Patroni Griffi from the Port Authority regretted the incident La Republica. “I’m really sorry about this story.” The cruise ship waited less than a minute, a passenger reported to the Daily Mail “There was little, if any, effort to find the people,” the travelers said critically.

According to her own statements, she was at lunch during the incident when the cruise ship crew is said to have made a single announcement for two Italian-sounding names – “and nothing more,” reports the passenger. Was it possible that a looming storm was behind the captain’s impatience? Hardly any cruise passenger is comfortable with strong winds and waves.

The port manager explains that turning back is simply impossible for cruise ships. These would have to follow a tight timetable and also pay very high mooring costs at the port. This expensive lapse would probably not have happened to a woman; she has been on more than 50 cruises and knows all the tricks on board. She warns newcomers to cruises about the cost traps on board and ashore. (sli)