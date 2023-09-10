Home page World

Alina Schröder

During a concert, two climate activists suddenly run onto the stage and stick themselves together. The audience is outraged and the conductor makes an announcement.

Lucerne – They repeatedly encounter resistance with their actions and blockades: climate activists want to draw attention to climate change with their protest and have been polarizing people for several months. They are becoming more and more common Victims of violence, especially from frustrated drivers. Now, however, there was a moment of surprise at an orchestra in Switzerland. The conductor made a pact with two climate stickers on stage at the Lucerne Festival.

Climate stickers interrupt orchestras in Switzerland – audience reacts outraged

Last Friday evening (September 8th), the Bavarian State Orchestra led by conductor Vladimir Jurowski was giving a concert in the Lucerne Culture and Congress Center when suddenly two young people stormed the stage and stuck themselves to the conductor’s stand. Their shirts said “act now!” – in German: “Act now!”. The slogan of the Swiss climate movement “Renovate Switzerland”. A murmur immediately went through the hall. But instead of sending the troublemakers off the stage, the conductor initially decided to let the music continue playing quietly.

“We have climate change, we have to act now,” shouted the climate gluer on stage, earning numerous boos and comments like “go home” or “stop it” from the audience. This can be seen in one of the videos that Renovate Switzerland shared on X (formerly Twitter). Vladimir Jurowski, however, ultimately sharply criticized the reactions of the orchestra visitors.

“Stop, let them talk”: Conductor leaves the stage to climate adhesives

He and the two climate activists had a brief exchange after the end of the third sentence, as he himself says in another video. “We all listen without commenting. I promised them,” said the conductor to the audience. However, this one seems anything but enthusiastic. Jurowski finally tried to calm the heated atmosphere in the hall and said: “Stop, let them talk”. They would then continue their symphony. After further indignant boos, he replied decisively: “If you don’t let them finish, I’ll leave the stage.” And the two climate stickers from Renovate Switzerland were given their time to point out the climate emergency.

They asserted that they are afraid of the future, criticized the increasing violence against activists and called for action as temperatures and natural disasters continue to rise around the world. A study shows that climate damage could cost Germany several hundred billion euros by 2050. “There are so many things we can do to prevent the worst,” said the young man on stage.

The two activists then thanked Jurowski with a handshake to cautious applause and left the stage. The concert continued undisturbed. Although the conductor supported them and the action was in favor of the protesters, they must expect consequences. As the Lucerne police announced, it was an unauthorized operation – several people were checked and expelled from the place. It is now being investigated for trespassing and coercion, it is said. (asc)